THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Opens at Empire Stage in November

Pigs Do Fly Productions will present The Savannah Sipping Society November 4 - 20, 2022 at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. For tickets, click here.

In this delightful comedy, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, four unique Southern women successfully bond and find the confidence to jump start their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment-and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.

"Everyone needs purpose, self-affirmation, and connection," says the show's director and Pigs Do Fly Productions' Artistic Director, Deborah Kondelik. "The Savannah Sipping Society is about four women of a certain age, being accepted for who they are and realizing that there is more to life than they can imagine. It is through friendships and influences that the women in the play relearn how to have fun, make discoveries, and flourish. After all, 'girls just wanna have fun!'"

"This play is absolutely perfect for us," says Pigs Do Fly's Executive Producer Ellen Wacher. "It completely fulfils our mission to produce plays that highlight actors - and characters - over the age of fifty, who are doing interesting things with their lives. And these four women are certainly doing that! We have assembled an amazing cast, who will bring these four women to life with humor, grace... and perfect timing. And I can't wait to see it!"

The Savannah Sipping Society Cast includes Dalia Aleman as Randa, Barbara Bonilla as Marlafaye, Janice Hamilton as Jinx, Carol Sussman as Dot, and Donna Pacheco de Castro as Cordelia.