THE ART OF DRAG Fundraiser Returns With Aquanettes And Celebrity Guests

An evening of glamour and entertainment awaits as the Hollywood Art and Culture Center presents “The Art of Drag” fundraiser on Thursday, November 20, at 7 p.m., at Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale (1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd.). Guests will enjoy dazzling performances by the Aquanettes alongside celebrity guest performers John Mabry, Dey Gonzales Lopez and Erick Eldridge, with proceeds benefiting the Center's mission to inspire and elevate the arts in South Florida.

"'The Art of Drag' is a community favorite that sells out each year because it is such a fun event,” said Jennifer Homan, executive director of the Hollywood Art and Culture Center. "This is a night where creativity, community, and performance come together to support the arts. The team at Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale puts on a phenomenal show helping the Center raise much needed funds for our arts programs."



This year's event will highlight performances by the Aquanettes, joined by celebrity guests Dey Gonzales Lopez, founder of The FIT Gallery and Erick Eldridge, director of special events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood and board member of The Center. The evening will also welcome back crowd favorite John Mabry, community arts advocate and board secretary, who will take the stage for his sixth consecutive appearance at this fundraiser.

Guests will also have the chance to participate in a raffle and silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences. Highlights include a Hard Rock Spa Basket, Wine & Dine package with dinner for two at a Hard Rock fine dining restaurant, and the ultimate Bora Bora Cabana Experience for up to 10 guests at the Guitar Hotel pool, valued at more than $2,500.

Proceeds from the “The Art of Drag” will directly benefit the Hollywood Art and Culture Center's programs, which include contemporary gallery exhibitions, live stage performances, and enriching educational initiatives for children and adults. The Center remains committed to fostering creativity, innovation, and artistic collaboration throughout the South Florida community.

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale will provide the perfect backdrop for this vibrant evening, with a three-course dinner and show included in the ticket price. Tickets are limited, with general admission priced at $100, which includes an entrée, dessert, and a complimentary beverage (choice of cocktail, wine, or domestic beer). For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP Booths are available for $1,000 or VIP Tables for $1,500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with tiers including Diva Sponsor for $2,500, Champagne Sponsor for $5,000, and Presenting Sponsor for $10,000.

