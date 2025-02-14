Spotlight: L’CHAIM at Aventura Arts & Culture Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the stages of the lower east side to the bright lights of Broadway, L’Chaim: A Toast to the Jewish Legacy of Broadway is a musical journey that pays tribute to the Jewish legacy of musical theatre by exploring and celebrating the unique role of Jewish composers and lyricists from Irving Berlin to the Gershwins, Kander & Ebb, Bock & Harnick, to Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim.

Rooted in history, heritage, and tradition, four Jewish performers along with a live band bring to life the most iconic songs from the stage of past and present and the historical stories that go with them. History, Heritage, Tradition...L'Chaim!

Comments