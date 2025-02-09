Spotlight: DISENCHANTED at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.

Received an “Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a “Best New Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Off BroadwayAlliance). Presented by Marcie Gorman & MNM Theatre Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino Developed by Fiely Matias This event contains adult language or content.

