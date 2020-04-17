South Florida Theater's Joseph Adler Has Passed Away at 79

Joseph Adler, Producing Artistic Director of GableStage and south Florida theater titan has passed away at age 79.

WPLG reported that in a letter, GableStage's President and Board Chair Steven Weinger had announced the passing of Joe Adler. "At a time when the world desperately needs passionate and loving visionaries like Joe, we lost Joe this morning to a protracted illness."

During Adler's time as producing artistic director for GableStage, the theater received the South Florida theater community's highest honor, the Carbonell Awards with 55 awards and 187 nominations.

Adler studied drama at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and graduated from the Film Department at NYU. He was in his 17th season at GableStage.

Read the full story HERE.





