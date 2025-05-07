South Florida Symphony Orchestra Reveals 2025/26 Masterworks Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Juxtapositions is the theme of South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) adventurous 28th season. Award-winning Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso conducts a curated line-up of celebrated works, including several Symphony premieres emerging with unexpected contrasts.

Highlights include Shostakovich's introspective final Symphony No. 15, Prokofiev's triumphant Symphony No. 5, Mendelssohn's “Italian,” two cherished Beethoven works –the luminous Piano Concerto No. 4 and breezy 4th Symphony, Mozart's vivacious “Haffner,” and Rossini's grand choral masterpiece, Stabat Mater. Plus, fresh Symphony premieres by contemporary composers including GRAMMY nominees Carlos Simon and Nathalie Joachim, featuring breakout cellist Seth Parker Woods, “a cellist of prodigious technical gifts and sharp intellect.” (The New York Times) And fan-favorite guest artists also make their return — GRAMMY winner Zuill Bailey will shine in Saint-Saëns' virtuosic Cello Concerto No. 1 and Svetlana Smolina prepares to enchant with Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major.

“This season, we invite our audiences to experience the full emotional spectrum of great music - from moments of quiet reflection to bold, exhilarating highs. Juxtapositions is about contrast, embracing the unexpected, making connections, and discovery,” said Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso. “I'm especially proud to share works by today's most compelling voices alongside some of the most beloved composers of all time - all brought to life by the world-class musicians of South Florida Symphony. As we enter our 28th season, performing in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West, our commitment to creating meaningful musical experiences for our community has never been stronger.”

The 2025/26 line-up is:

MASTERWORKS I – SHOSTAKOVICH | SAINT-SAËNS | HIGDON | MASSENET

Igniting SFSO's 28th season with premieres, passion and striking contrasts is Pulitzer Prize winner and three-time GRAMMY winner Jennifer Higdon's colorful “Cathedrals” from All Things Majestic. Audience favorite Zuill Bailey's virtuosic cello playing will resound with intense emotion in Saint-Saëns' fiery Cello Concerto No. 1 and Massenet's captivating “Méditation” from Thaïs. Capping the evening is Shostakovich's final Symphony No. 15 – a playful yet profound work reflecting on life's inevitable complexities.

Wed., November 5, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Higdon: “Cathedrals” from All Things Majestic *SFSO Premiere

Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1

Featuring Zuill Bailey, cello

Featuring Zuill Bailey, cello Massenet: “Méditation” from Thaïs *SFSO Premiere

Featuring Zuill Bailey, cello

Featuring Zuill Bailey, cello Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 *SFSO Premiere

Handel's Messiah and Holiday Pops

It's the most wonderful time of year when SFSO delivers its annual holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah (the Christmas portion and glorious “Hallelujah” chorus). Adding to the magic of the season are a selection of inspirational Holiday Pops, featuring beloved songs of spirit and hope, including Josh Groban's “You Raise Me Up,” Andrea Bocelli's “Because We Believe,” and Bocelli and Sarah Brightman's beloved duet, “Con Te Partirò” - all performed by dazzling guest vocalists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus.

Sat., December 6, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sun., December 7, 2025, 4 p.m.: Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center at Barry University, Miami Shores

MASTERWORKS II – PROKOFIEV | RAVEL | BARBER

Rhythmic drive meets lyrical beauty in this exhilarating program brimming with wit and brilliance. Featuring Barber's quicksilver Overture to The School for Scandal, Ravel's bluesy and spirited Piano Concerto in G major with SFSO fan-favorite Svetlana Smolina at the keys, and Prokofiev's towering masterpiece, Symphony No. 5.

Wed., January 21, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Thurs., January 22, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Sat., January 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal

Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major

Featuring Svetlana Smolina, piano

Featuring Svetlana Smolina, piano Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5

MASTERWORKS III – JOACHIM | MOZART | RIMSKY-KORSAKOV | SIMON

Tradition and innovation intertwine in this stand-out Black History Month program featuring the anticipated Florida premiere of GRAMMY nominee Nathalie Joachim's Had to Be, an intimate exploration of memory and identity featuring rising cellist Seth Parker Woods. Also making its SFSO premiere is Carlos Simon's Four Black American Dances, a vibrant work filled with spiritual depth. Completing the program, Mozart's “Haffner” symphony bursts with celebratory energy and elegant precision, while Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol sparkles with irresistible Spanish rhythms.

Tues., February 17, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Wed., February 18, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sat., February 21, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

Simon: Four Black American Dances *SFSO Premiere

Joachim: Had to Be *SFSO Premiere and Florida Premiere

Featuring Seth Parker Woods, cello

Featuring Seth Parker Woods, cello Mozart: Symphony No. 35 “Haffner”

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol

MASTERWORKS IV – BEETHOVEN & ROSSINI

This program showcases a grand display of music's awesome ability to touch the soul. Beethoven's 4th Symphony is a departure from his Signature Sound of intense drama, showcasing a lighter and more playful side to the iconic composer. On the other end of the spectrum, Rossini's sacred Stabat Mater, an SFSO premiere, smolders with emotional intensity and features the South Florida Symphony Chorus and powerful vocal soloists

Tues., March 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Wed., March 11, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sat., March 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

Rossini: Stabat Mater *SFSO Premiere

Featuring special guest vocalists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus

MASTERWORKS V – MENDELSSOHN | BEETHOVEN

In the season finale, drama meets delight, and introspection gives way to exuberance as Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" conjures the misty and mystic beauty of Scotland's famed Isle of Staffa, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4, featuring acclaimed pianist Tao Lin, is a rich and nuanced affair. With Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4. Nicknamed the "Italian," and inspired by the country's natural beauty, it radiates warmth, energy, and sun-soaked charm.

Wed., April 8, 2026, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture “Fingal's Cave”

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Featuring Tao Lin, piano

Featuring Tao Lin, piano Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.

Season subscriptions are on sale, now, for the Broward season at The Parker, the Miami season at New World Center and Key West season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. Discounted subscription packages may be purchased by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/2025-26-season or by calling (954) 522-8445. Subscribers save up to 20% off single ticket prices and have first access to the best seats in the house. Five-concert packages in Fort Lauderdale are available from $200*; three-concert packages from $99* in Miami; and three-concert packages in Key West from $105* (*Prices include ticketing fees but not include shipping or Handel's Messiah. ); Flexible ticket packages, single-show tickets, including student ticket and group rates, go on sale September 5.

