Single Tickets on Sale Next Week For 2025-26 Season at Palm Beach Dramaweks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that single tickets for four of the five plays that make up the 2025-26 season will be go on sale July 22 at 10:00am at the box office and online. Tickets for Driving Miss Daisy, starring Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show), go on sale August 1.

Tickets will also be available for the popular programs Dramawise and OutStage@pbd, as will subscriptions and single tickets for the Perlberg Festival of New Plays, beginning July 22.

﻿

The upcoming season, which features many acclaimed PBD veterans as well as some talented artists new to the company, consists of a diverse and impressive array of four acclaimed plays and one world premiere. Each, in its own way, speaks with an immediacy to today’s audiences. Two of those plays, Katori Hall’s Olivier Award-winning The Mountaintop, which opens the season on October 24, and Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning The Crucible, beginning April 3, are inspired by moments in American history that resonate deeply but couldn’t be more different. The Mountaintop is a two-character fantasia on Martin Luther King’s last night on earth. The Crucible is an exploration of the Salem witch trials, and will be performed by one of the largest casts in PBD history. The remainder of the schedule is made up of Conor McPherson’s much-lauded The Seafarer, opening December 12, which is set on Christmas Eve and is so unsentimental and offbeat that it’s the ideal holiday play for PBD; the aforementioned Driving Miss Daisy, Alfred Uhry’s beloved, Pulitzer Prize winner, beginning February 6, which reflects on aging and overcoming prejudice; and the world premiere, on May 15, of Steven Dietz’s Vineland Place, an ingenious mystery that was featured in the 2025 Perlberg Festival of New Plays.

Subscription sales have been robust, and considerably ahead of last year’s sales at this time. The box office has also received numerous inquiries about Driving Miss Daisy, and expressions of delight over Rupp’s participation. That is why the decision was made to create a separate on-sale date for the play and turn it into a special event. Although tickets will be available online and by phone on August 1, the company is encouraging anyone interested to stop by the theatre that day between 10am and 2pm, and purchase their tickets – for any production – in person. They’ll be given the opportunity to take a tour of the building, meet members of the staff, and discover what PBD is all about.

Comments