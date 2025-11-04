​​​​​​​Single Tickets On Sale For A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL and More at The Kravis Center​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kravis Center in West Palm Beach has announced ticket sales for A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with Simone Porter, and comedian Matteo Lane’s We Gotta Catch Up! beginning November 7, 2025.

The Neil Diamond musical runs April 7–12, 2026, direct from Broadway; the Philharmonic concert is March 23; and Matteo Lane’s tour arrives March 28. Tickets will be available online and at the Kravis Center Box Office.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

April 7–12, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a Brooklyn-born dreamer became one of America’s most celebrated musical icons. The show features a catalogue of Diamond’s timeless hits—including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Forever in Blue Jeans”—and charts his rise from struggling songwriter to international superstardom.

“Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor, and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show,” said Diamond. “I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Nick Fradiani, who originated the role of “Neil Diamond – Then” on Broadway and won American Idol in 2015, stars in the national tour alongside Robert Westenberg (“Neil Diamond – Now”), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), and Lisa Renée Pitts (Doctor), among others. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody).

The production design team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), and Jessica Paz (sound design). A Beautiful Noise has raised more than $750,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation and continues its legacy of celebrating music, perseverance, and joy.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. After a successful Broadway run, we’re thrilled to bring A Beautiful Noise to audiences across North America—and to the Kravis Center this April.”

BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA FEATURING SIMONE PORTER

March 23, 2026

Under the baton of legendary conductor JoAnn Falletta, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Kravis Center with guest violinist Simone Porter. Falletta—named by Gramophone Magazine as one of the “50 Great Conductors of All Time”—is a two-time Grammy Award winner and Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, as well as Music Director Laureate of the Virginia Symphony and Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center.

Renowned for her artistry and advocacy for new music, Falletta has conducted over 1,600 orchestral works by more than 600 composers, including 135 works by women composers and over 150 premieres.

Violinist Simone Porter, an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Seattle Symphony. Known for her passionate energy and interpretive depth, Porter’s recent highlights include international recitals and premieres of new works by composer Reena Esmail.

MATTEO LANE: WE GOTTA CATCH UP!

March 28, 2026

Comedian Matteo Lane brings his acclaimed We Gotta Catch Up! tour to the Kravis Center on March 28. A multifaceted performer known for his sharp humor, powerhouse vocals, and quick wit, Lane has performed to sold-out audiences worldwide, from New York’s Comedy Cellar to Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

Lane’s most recent stand-up special, Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special, premiered on Hulu in May 2025. He has also appeared in Survival of the Thickest (Netflix), Molli & Max in the Future (SXSW), and Amazon’s Upgraded. Named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” Lane is celebrated for his candid and dynamic storytelling, blending music, art, and comedy in equal measure.

Tickets:

Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Kravis Center Box Office. Tickets may be purchased at www.kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

