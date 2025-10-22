SPEND THE HOLIDAYS WITH SARGE Comes to The Wick

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wick Theatre will welcome back the hilarious Sarge for a festive extravaganza spanning Christmas, Chanukah, and New Year's. The nationally renowned comedian, who has sold out every show at The Wick this year, is ready to bring his unique brand of humor to the stage for multiple dates during this yuletide season.

Spend the Holidays with Sarge-Christmas-Chanukah-New Year's Extravaganza will take place December 24 at 2pm and 8pm, December 25 at 2pm and 7:30pm, December 30 at 7:30pm, December 31 at 5:30pm and 8:30pm, and January 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($80-$100) are the perfect gift and are going fast!

"There's no better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with the one and only Sarge," says Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "He will bring heart, humor and holiday cheer, and we are absolutely thrilled to host him for these spectacular Christmas-Chanukah-New Year's celebrations. The Wick Theatre will be filled with pure joy and contagious laughter!"

Adding to the festivities, Sarge will be joined by the Mongo Friedman Trio and Mark Schiff, who has opened for Jerry Seinfeld and has appeared on The Tonight Show and Late Night.

The Wick will soon be announcing dining menus for each event.

