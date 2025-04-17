REVELATIONS IN RHYTHM Comes to Florida Memorial University in Miami Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The internationally celebrated tap dancer Marshall Davis, Jr., will perform Revelations in Rhythm live at Florida Memorial University's Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Gardens, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 7 p.m.

This electrifying production – presented by the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center's (AHCAC) Winds of Heritage Dance Company – is more than just a show. It's a powerful cultural tribute that fuses African rhythms with American tap dance, exploring the sacred roots of tap as spiritual practice, prayer, and praise developed during enslavement.

Headlining the performance is none other than Marshall Davis, Jr., a Miami native and prodigy of AHCAC, whose stellar career spans Broadway hits (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), animated blockbusters (Happy Feet Two), and collaborations with tap legend Savion Glover, who also joins this production as special guest director.

With National Tap Dance Day on May 25 join Miami's own Marshall Davis, Jr. as he returns home to uplift the community with a show that connects movement, music, and meaning.

