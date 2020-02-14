Pérez Art Museum Miami Will Present ALLIED WITH POWER Exhibition

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will present Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, an exhibition of over 30 works by international African and African Diaspora artists on view from the collection of Jorge M. Pérez, opening on April 24, 2020. This exhibition presents a provocative group of artists, representing some of the best art practices hailing from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and the US.



Addressing themes of identity, colonialism, spirituality, everyday life, and abstraction, the exhibition highlights artists whose works embody the vast complexities of the contemporary moment. Collapsing national borders, the artists in the exhibition ally with power, and each other, embodying a kaleidoscope of voices that declare their artistic authority. Exhibition highlights include artists such as William Kentridge, whose theatrical animations deal with the legacies of colonialism and Apartheid in South Africa, and Zanele Muholi, represented by two large-scale self-portraits, asserting the power and beauty of her skin and gender. Allied with Power provides a conceptual framework through which we understand the legacy and prowess of artists of color in the world.



"Jorge Pérez's recent acquisitions showcase the breadth, sophistication, and incredible tenacity of African and contemporary African diaspora artists. The exhibition is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the connections between black artists from the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, alongside African artists-all asserting their power to be seen, recognized and critically acclaimed," said Curator María Elena Ortiz.



The exhibition includes works by artists Igshaan Adams, Firelei Báez, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Kudzanai Chiurai, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Tomás Esson, Genevieve Gaignard, Sam Gilliam, David Goldblatt, Sonia Gomes, Nicholas Hlobo, Pieter Hugo, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami, Rashid Johnson, Isaac Julien, William Kentridge, Kiluanji Kia Henda, David Koloane, Guido Llinás, Arjan Martins, Misheck Masamvu, Zanele Muholi, Odili Donald Odita, Naudline Pierre, Robin Rhode, Deborah Roberts, Chéri Samba, Yinka Shonibare, Elias Sime, Pascale Marthine Tayou, Hank Willis Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, Guy Tillim, Kara Walker, Stanley Whitney, Sue Williamson, and Portia Zvavahera. PAMM's programs and exhibitions often exemplify the museum's commitment to Diasporic artists-a number of Allied with Power artists have shown at the museum before-but several are exhibiting at PAMM for the first time, including Zanele Muholi, Sandra Gomes, William Kentridge, Kiluanji Kia Henda, Deborah Roberts, Chéri Samba, Nicholas Hlobo, Genevieve Gaignard, and much more.



"Allied With Power not only drives a powerful dialogue around topics explored by African and African Diaspora artists, but also furthers the museum's goal of being truly representative of the Miami community," said Jorge M. Pérez, founder of leading development firm The Related Group and the Jorge M. Pérez Family Philanthropic Foundation. "Too often, such artists are relegated to the margins of history, and I hope this show helps shine a light on their incredible work. I look forward to continuing to explore this new area, both in my personal collection and through joint exhibits such as this one."



Through a large donation of Cuban art in 2017, an earlier donation of Latin American art in 2011, and significant gifts through acquisition funds, the Jorge M. and Darlene Pérez family has added more than 500 works of modern and contemporary art to PAMM's permanent collection. Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection celebrates their most recent acquisitions, which consists of a sizable selection of work by international African and African Diaspora artists in a range of artistic mediums, including sculpture, photography, drawing, video, and painting. Inspired by his upbringing in a number of Latin American countries, Pérez began collecting the work of Cuban and Afro-Latino artists several years ago. Recently, he has expanded that focus to include artists of the full African Diaspora. Allied with Power shows the result of these years of dedicated effort and exploration.



Allied with Power gives audiences the unique opportunity to view the wide scope of African and African Diasporic contemporary art within the local, national, and global context. The exhibition exemplifies PAMM's dedication to serving underrepresented communities and heralds the diversity of African American and African Diasporic discourses on the global stage.



OPENING EVENTS

Member Preview | Thursday, April 23, 10am-6pm

Pop-Up Members Lounge | Thursday, April 23, 7-9pm



ABOUT PAMM

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), led by Director Franklin Sirmans, promotes artistic expression and the exchange of ideas, advancing public knowledge and appreciation of art, architecture, and design, and reflecting the diverse community of its pivotal geographic location at the crossroads of the Americas. The 36-year-old South Florida institution, formerly known as Miami Art Museum (MAM), opened a new building, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, on December 4, 2013 in Downtown Miami's Maurice A. Ferré Park. The facility is a state-of-the-art model for sustainable museum design and progressive programming and features 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space with flexible galleries; shaded outdoor verandas; a waterfront restaurant and bar; a museum shop; and an education center with a library, media lab, and classroom spaces.





