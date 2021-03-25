Pérez Art Museum Miami Celebrates Seventh Annual Art of the Party

Pérez Art Museum Miami will present the seventh annual Art of the Party, the museum's largest fundraiser of the year, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The reimagined event will feature an in-person outdoor dinner, entertainment by Nu Deco Ensemble, a virtual silent auction, and the option to partake in the evening's culinary experience and entertainment with "Chef's Table at Home," a curated dinner by Chef Hedy Goldsmith and Constellation Culinary Group delivered to your home. The awardee of the third annual Pérez Prize, which honors an artist for artistic achievement, will also be announced at the event.

Funds from Art of the Party support the museum's robust arts education program, the largest of its kind outside the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system with over 300,000 children served since opening in December 2013, while also funding PAMM's broader mission as Miami's flagship art institution.

The event also celebrates PAMM's staff, artists, and educators that have been instrumental in overcoming the many challenges faced by the museum and many arts institutions around the country over the last year. Since the onset of the pandemic, PAMM has continued to offer a dynamic selection of programs, virtual events, and exhibitions in service of Miami's community and publics around the world. The seventh annual Art of the Party celebrates the individuals and artists who keep PAMM running, while ensuring that PAMM's mission can carry on into the future.

At the event, Director Franklin Sirmans will announce the recipient of the third annual Pérez Prize, an unrestricted award of $50,000 funded by a gift from local patrons of the arts and longtime PAMM supporters Jorge and Darlene Pérez. The prize reflects PAMM and the Pérez family's shared commitment to supporting artists across all mediums who achieve excellence in international contemporary art, representing diverse artistic perspectives, and drawing attention to remarkable talents. Last year's prize was awarded to Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind-Ramos, whose work speaks to the legacy of African diasporic traditions and Latin American history through an Afro-Caribbean lens.

The in-person dinner at PAMM is sold out, though tickets for the virtual "Chef's Table at Home" can be purchased here

Chef's Table at Home | 8:15pmPartake in the evening's culinary experience and entertainment from the comfort of your home. Dinner by Chef Hedy Goldsmith and Constellation Culinary Group will be delivered to your home to enjoy while you tune into a special virtual program including the presentation of the Pérez Prize and a live-streamed performance by Nu Deco Ensemble.

$2,500 Dinner for Two. Dinner delivery limited to Miami-Dade County. Please reserve by April 2.Tickets for Chef's Table at home can be purchased here

Chef's Table at PAMM | 7pmSold Out

PresentationThe Pérez Prize

EntertainmentNu Deco Ensemble

Virtual Silent AuctionBid on a limited selection of exclusive experiences. Visit PAMM's website here for updates and more information.

Art of the Party Planning CommitteeMaría BechilyArlene ChaplinSebastian EchavarriaLaura KaplanPatricia KlehKimberly MarshallPatrick McDowellGail MeyersDiane MossNedra OrenPatricia PapperAlexa Wolman