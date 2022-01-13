Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Set to Dazzle South Florida During First-Ever U.S. Tour

In its first-ever tour here, the world-renowned Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is making its way across North America -- with a "notable" stop at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC), Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Under the artistic direction of Conductor George Tchitchinadze, one of the most beloved artists in Poland and Georgia, the Philharmonic is set to dazzle South Florida with a program featuring Gioachino Rossini, Józef Wieniawski, and Johann Brahms.

Founded in 1944, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic gave the first symphony concert in postwar Poland and has since become the largest music institution in eastern Poland.

"With a repertoire of performances in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark, and Ukraine, we are so very honored to have the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic come to South Florida as part of its first tour in the United States," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

"There is no greater satisfaction than to bring such internationally acclaimed artists to our stage. It is a reflection of the true passion South Floridians have for world-class music," he added.

The orchestra is joined by violinist Sara Dragan, winner of the Henryk Wieniawski International Violin Competition (pictured above); and by piano soloist Tomasz Ritter, winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic has attracted a glittering list of prominent conductors and a huge repertoire. The orchestra encompasses compositions from Baroque to contemporary music.

The program at SMDCAC includes Rossini's Overture to La Gazza Ladra ("The Thieving Magpie"); Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No. 2; and Brahms Symphony No. 4.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is appropriate for all ages. Tickets range from $25 to $75. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age, which includes children and infants. Outside food & beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium.

Senior, Military, Group 10+ discounts are available - contact the Box Office for more information. Tickets can be purchased by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting SMDCAC.org.

﻿For more information and updates on COVID-19 protocols from Miami-Dade County, visit www.miamidade.gov/coronavirus.