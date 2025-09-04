Plays of Wilton Reveals Final Production of 2025 POW! in the Park Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plays of Wilton (POW!), in collaboration with the City of Wilton Manors, Florida, has announced the final production of its 2025 POW! In The Park series: Mart Crowley's play, "The Boys in the Band."

First produced in 1968, "The Boys in the Band" is a searing, witty, and unflinchingly honest portrait of gay life pre-Stonewall America. Set in a New York City apartment during a birthday party, the evening unravels into biting humor, barbed banter, and painful revelations as nine gay men confront insecurities, desires, and the stigma of living in a society that rejects them. What begins as playful camaraderie descends into emotional warfare, exposing loneliness, self-loathing, and the deep need for acceptance. Celebrated and controversial upon its debut, the play endures as a landmark in LGBTQ+ theater, blending sharp comedy with raw human truth, offering a glimpse into the costs of oppression and the resilience of community.

Playwright Mart Crowley once remarked, "The emotional aspects of the play survive, and still connect with an audience today...The play is about stripping away pretenses and facing the music." Tony Award-winning director Joe Mantello, who helmed the Broadway revival, added: "There's a cost of oppression, and "The Boys in the Band" has always been a cautionary tale about the price that you pay when you surrender to oppression."

POW! Artistic Director Ronnie Larsen, who directs this production, reflects on its timeliness: "The Boys in the Band is the final production of our season in Wilton Manors Parks. What should be a cautionary 'history' play is unfortunately extremely relevant in our current society. I wanted to bring our own interpretation of this classic LGBTQ+ work to life in the Manor House at Richardson Park and not just refresh what other companies have produced in the past."

The production features returning POW! alumni Michael Gillespie, Ben Prayz, Jeremy Quinn, Matthew Almeida, Brian Bloomer, Seth Trucks, Zack Crouch and Greg Schuh. Making his POW! debut is Doriyan Caty. The cast is directed by Ronnie Larsen, with a creative team that includes Jack Stein (producer), Joseph Guidetti (associate producer), Tim Bowman (Costume Designer), Barry Capell (stage manager), Jeff Walters (POW! managing director), and Ronnie Larsen (costume & sound design).

All performances will begin at 7 p.m. with a running time of approximately 90 minutes and no intermission. For tickets, please visit www.playsofwilton.com. Please contact Steven Some to arrange interviews or if you have any questions or would like additional information.

