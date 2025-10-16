Pioneer Winter Collective to Perform APOLLO at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneer Winter Collective announces Apollo, a queer, intergenerational dance-theater performance, November 21-23 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Featuring a multigenerational cast, Apollo explores queer dynamics, memory, HIV/AIDS, and legacy while also confronting ageism in the performing arts and reimagining who gets to be seen and celebrated on-stage.

Pioneer Winter Collective (PWC) is a critically acclaimed Miami-based dance company known for creating queer, intergenerational, physically integrated (disabled and non-disabled performers), and experimental work that reimagines the possibilities of dance. This performance marks PWC's first engagement at the Broward Center.

Event Details

Apollo by Pioneer Winter Collective

Friday, November 21, 8:00 pm

Saturday, November 22, 8:00 pm

Sunday, November 23, 2:00 pm

Abdo New River Room, Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Tickets $40 General Admisison, $60 VIP Ticket

Free workshop for adults and elders new to dance on Sunday, November 23, details below.

In the performance, Pioneer Winter is joined by dance artists Clarence Brooks, Frank Campisano, and Octavio Campos. Original composition and live performance by sound artist, Diego Melgar.

Pioneer Winter describes Apollo as a biomythography, a style of composition that weaves myth, history, and biography in epic narrative. The work draws inspiration from Greek mythology's Apollo (god of the sun, music, prophecy, and healing), George Balanchine's 1928 ballet Apollo, and the cast's lived experience. Where Balanchine's Apollo character encountered three ageless Muses, Pioneer Winter's Apollo encounters three queer elders, each a past iteration of Apollo himself. Together, these dancers meet, compete, and find strength in their tensions as they try to understand each other and themselves. As Apollo's story unfolds, questions emerge: of community, queering the classics, HIV/AIDS and the Missing Generation, and the importance of legacy.

"At Pioneer Winter Collective, we strive to expand the definition of all that dance is and can be so that all bodies survive, thrive, and are witnessed. We push against the constant erasure of certain bodies, performances, and voices based upon race, body type, age, and ability," shares PWC Artistic Director Pioneer Winter. "In Apollo we explore identity, personal story, mentorship, and rebirth. This is something queer people have always done: reshaping themselves, forging their own paths. We are honored and excited to bring this performance to Fort Lauderdale."

Artists of the Pioneer Winter Collective will also teach a free workshop especially for adults and elders on Sunday, November 23, 10 - 11:30 am. This workshop is for folks who have not had the chance to dance before, but are curious to explore movement in a supportive space. After viewing excerpts from Apollo, participants will be guided through accessible ballet-inspired movement, choreography, and discussion to create their own "movement portraits." No prior dance experience is needed - just curiosity and a willingness to try. Participants should dress comfortably in clothing they can move in. Email luisa@pioneerwinter.com for more information.

