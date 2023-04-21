Photos: Todd Murray Croons at Cafe Centro Cabaret

The Cafe Centro Cabaret Series produced by Sanford Fisher is winding down for the season and it's sending its sold out audience of ladies (and gentlemen) off with the music of movie star looking male singers filling the night air with romance. Last night it was Todd Murray in the intimate nightclub. On May 11th the season will conclude with tenor Anthony Nunziata, who, right after singing his last note in Palm Beach will hop on a plane to make his Cafe Carlyle debut in NYC.

Todd Murray, with a voice and demeanor reminiscent of famed 1940s singer Dick Haymes (google him) brought the nostalgia of that bygone golden age of crooners to Cafe Centro.

He was accompanied by one of the consummate pianist/arrangers in the business, Alex Rybeck. Todd is also heading to NYC and teaming up with Stacy Sullivan to perform their acclaimed tribute show honoring the music of Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra at Carnegie Hall on May 22nd.

I'm just thinking, with Cabaret like this in South Florida, before long performers' introductions might read, "And now, direct from Cafe Centro."

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff