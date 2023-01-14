Photos: Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: THE TOUR Celebrates 100th Performance in Miami

Last night, Jan. 13, the cast and crew of Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour celebrated the show's 100th performance in Miami. Since kicking off the North American tour in October 2022, the thrilling stage spectacular has taken the Magic City by storm with a new level of entertainment never-before experienced in Miami that places its guests right in the center of the action and at the heart of the show's inspiring message of empowerment. Following back-to-back shows last night, the cast and crew gathered to mark the occasion with photos and to share laughter-filled stories about the road that's brought them all together.

Check out photos from the performance below!

During the evening's performances, the show also surprised two guests with tickets to the world premiere of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. The film will celebrate its release with a star-studded official premiere after party at the MAGIC MIKE LIVE venue in Key Biscayne on Jan 25. The show will continue to surprise ticketholders with film premiere tickets at each show through Jan. 22.

Tickets for the remainder of the limited Miami engagement of MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour are on sale now at MMLTour.com. MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour performs a thrilling 90-minute show multiple times per week, Wednesday through Sunday. For a current performance schedule and to book tickets starting at $49, visit MMLTour.com or call 833.624.4265. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-633-0195 or email Hello@IndigoTickets.com.

About MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Hailed as "A romance novel come to life...made for a woman's gaze" by USA Today and celebrated as "The show that has everything you could ever want" and "The coolest, funniest, sexiest show I've ever seen" by Glamour UK, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a first-class entertainment experience based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Serving as "the cure to the common male revue" (Las Vegas Sun), the steamy production features the hottest and most talented men in the country performing in front of, behind, above, and all around the audience. MAGIC MIKE LIVE can also be seen as the centerpiece in the new unscripted reality competition series "Finding Magic Mike," on HBO Max™, available now for streaming. Conceived by Channing Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with choreography by Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick, the show features sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast of performers. MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave its guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is now performing in Las Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas, in London at The Hippodrome Casino, and in Miami on the first leg of its North American tour. For more information, visit MagicMikeLive.com and keep up with the show on social media - @MagicMikeLive.

