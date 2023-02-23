Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Judy Garland at Cafe Centro

Ms. Bufford’s career, once designated as “most likely to succeed” in a New York Times review has certainly lived up to that critic’s expectations.  

Feb. 23, 2023  

It didn't take long for the new Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro produced by Sandy Fisher to have diva Carole Bufford added to it's performance line-up of celebrity vocalists. Ms. Bufford's career, once designated as "most likely to succeed" in a New York Times review has certainly lived up to that critic's expectations.

Carole is one of the most exciting and sought-after entertainers on the concert and nightclub stages of the country. Fans who filled the intimate Cafe Centro Cabaret Room last night were given a night to remember as Carole paid tribute to the music and legacy of Judy Garland. How appropriate to honor the legendary Judy, the "world's greatest entertainer" and also have Legends Radio personalities in the house.

Bob Merrill a Legends Radio Host and superb musician (trumpet/vocals) was the extra added attraction and Legends Radio listeners got to see him perform LIVE! No one switched stations during this great show which got many standing ovations. The evening titled "A Celebration of Judy Garland" also became a celebration of Judy, Carole J. Bufford, and Sandy Fisher's Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro.

Next up in the series is the glamorous actor/singer Linda Purl with the celebrated Billy Stritch at the piano. A unique opportunity to see these two great artists in the Palm Beach area.

