Norm Lewis Brings His Broadway Magic to The Wick

No matter how many times I see Norm Lewis (and my wife, Eda, can attest to this), he is never the same, yet always warm, familiar, accessible and dynamic. The Broadway, television and film star had to postpone his engagement, from a week ago, due to illness, but, today, for two shows at The Wick, he is burning on all cylinders.

The stellar vocalist has spent the last decade (plus) honing his craft with Musical Director/Arranger Joseph Joubert and Director Richard Jay-Alexander. Being longtime friends and collaborators, the kind of material and the versatility they have unearthed on this singer can only leave us helpless as we continue to marvel at the endless array of vocal colors and range. He makes it seem so effortless. If we were living in the ‘50s or the ‘60s, Norm Lewis would be a Columbia recording artist and have his own variety show on CBS. But we’re not, so we go see him wherever and whenever we can.

For this engagement, Mr. Lewis is accompanied onstage by pianist Isaac Harlan and Marilynn and her team at The Wick, on the mainstage, framed them beautifully. As is always expected, lighting and sound here are flawless.

Since I am sharing photos with you to “take you there” as it were, I don’t like weighing-in on songs or material, but it almost doesn’t matter. Norm has become a consummate performer and the setups to songs just take you inside via all varieties of doors, hallways, windows and, of course, into his heart and soul.

There really isn’t anyone like him and thank you, Marilynn Wick, for bringing him to us, here in Florida. This star is the medicine we didn’t know we needed. And thank you, Norman Orell Lewis!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

