NEXT TO NORMAL to Play Arsht Center Beginning in March

Zoetic Stage (@ZoeticStageMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) are proud to present the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning NEXT TO NORMAL, a deeply moving musical about the effects of mental illness on a suburban family. The musical features an all-local cast and will run in the Arsht Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater from March 16-April 9, 2023.

Tickets to NEXT TO NORMAL are $60 and $65*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Zoetic Stage will continue their Second Sunday Talkback series immediately following the matinee performance on Sunday, March 15 with special guest Victoria Gray, licensed social worker and clinical assistant professor at FIU's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work, on the themes of grief and mental health.

PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-2023 THEATER UP CLOSE series; WLRN is the media sponsor. The Arsht Center's THEATER UP CLOSE series gratefully acknowledges the founding support of Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen. Funding Arts Network is a supporter of Zoetic Stage.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, NEXT TO NORMAL was also chosen as one of the year's 10 best shows by critics at publications across the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

"Zoetic Stage is immensely excited as presenting Next to Normal to the South Florida community," said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. "Since its Broadway premiere, the story, music and book have wowed audiences all over the world. Our version of this beloved musical will be as inventive, exciting and will have that Zoetic Stage stamp on it."

Dad's an architect. Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal. Their daughter and son are bright, wisecracking teens. They appear to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal, because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. NEXT TO NORMAL takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

NEXT TO NORMAL features an all-local cast led by five-time Carbonell Award-winner Jeni Hacker (Diana). Hacker most recently won a Carbonell Award for her roles as Mrs. Lovett in Zoetic Stage's productions of Sweeney Todd; Helen in Fun Home; Fosca in Passion; and Connie in After. Other credits include Grindr Mom (Carbonell winner - Best Actress)and Everything is Super Great, TheatreLab; The Camp, Boca West Theater (Carbonell Nominee Best Supporting Actress); Choreographer, Once (Carbonell Nominee Best Choreography), Noises Off, It Shoulda Been You, Ruthless! The Musical, Actor's Playhouse.

Ben Sandomir (Dan) is an alumnus of Florida Atlantic University and last worked with Zoetic Stage in their production of Fun Home. Recent acting credits include: Tommy Korman in Honeymoon in Vegas, Nick Bottom in Something Rotten, and the world premiere of A Wonderful World with Miami New Drama.

Nate Promkul (Gabe) is a South Florida based actor and graduate of New World School of the Arts. Some of his recent favorite credits include Anthony Hope (Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage, Lead Vocalist (The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, Unigram Productions) and Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde (Jekyll & Hyde, Colony Theater).

Gabi Gonzalez (Natalie) is thrilled to be making her Zoetic Stage debut! Born and raised in Miami, Gonzalez is a graduate of New World School of the Arts (NWSA). Recent credits include Evita, Suncoast Broadway Theater; Parade, Louise O. Gerritts Theater; Shrek the Musical, Miami Stage Company; Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lake Worth Playhouse.

Joseph Morell (Henry) is a recent graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee as well as a NWSA alumni. He is thrilled to be making his Zoetic Stage debut. Previous credits include: Boston Conservatory - Rent, Candide, Fugitive Songs; Area Stage Company - American Idiot, Heathers, Wizard of Oz , Into the Woods.

Robert Koutras (Doctor Madden/Doctor Fine) is thrilled to join the Zoetic Stage family. He is a graduate of Ithaca College and is currently developing his own original musical titled The End. Select Florida theater credits include: Rotterdam, Island City Stage; Head Over Heels, Slow Burn; Camelot and Bright Star, TheatreZone; Mamma Mia!, The Wick Theatre; and Parade, Broward Stage Door (Carbonell Award nominee).

The creative team for NEXT TO NORMAL is led by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer and includes scenic design by David Goldstein; lighting design by Preston Bircher; sound design by Matt Corey; costume design by Marina Pareja; and properties design by Natasha Hernandez.

About Us

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is committed to welcoming and connecting ALL people to the arts, to the Arsht Center and to each other. Our stages are alive year-round with artists from around the world, innovative programming from our resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami's unique identity and arts education experiences for thousands of Miami children each year.

Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has been recognized as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area, a leader in programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity, a host venue for historic events and Miami's hub for arts education.

Each year, we serve more than 60,000 young learners and offer more than 100 culturally diverse and inclusive education programs - many enhanced by the Arsht Center's relationship with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists and Miami-based arts organizations.

The Arsht Center is also a home stage for three resident companies - Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet and New World Symphony - and a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage. Our 300+ events each year include the Center's Signature Series of classical, jazz, Broadway, local theater and much more. We present a robust series of touring Broadway musicals direct from New York, the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival and an award-winning Miami-based theater program. In addition, our Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTEA LGBTQ+ celebration and Heritage Fest are among dozens of free events that bring together people from all corners of our community. For more information, visit arshtcenter.org.

About Zoetic Stage

Zoetic Stage was founded in 2010 to create fresh, bold interpretations of contemporary plays and musicals, and is dedicated to enhancing South Florida's national artistic profile by producing regional premieres and developing new works to become part of the American stage repertoire.

In 2020, Zoetic Stage was named the Best Theater Company by the Miami New Times. The theater has been nominated for an impressive 120 Carbonell Awards (of which 15 were for Best Production of the Year) and won 42, including six for Best New Work and four for Best Production of a Play or Musical. Zoetic Stage productions have received over 30 Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding Achievement.

Zoetic Stage is an Associate Member of the National New Play Network, a member of Theatre Communications Group and the South Florida Theater League.

Visit www.zoeticstage.org for more information.

