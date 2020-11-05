NADA Miami Announces 2020 Exhibitor List

Reimagined format to showcase international series of presentations in gallery spaces and online viewing platform.

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the exhibitor list for NADA Miami, the organization's annual flagship art fair, taking place December 1-5, 2020 in a reimagined format.

The 18th edition of NADA Miami will showcase an international series of presentations from a diverse roster of 46 NADA Members and 27 first-time exhibitors for a total of 96 galleries from 44 cities, both in gallery spaces and online. The fair features gallery hubs in multiple cities, with collective presentations from 4649, imlabor, Kayokoyuki, Misako & Rosen, Satoko Oe Contemporary, and XYZ Collective in Tokyo; LETO, Polana Institute, and Raster in Warsaw; and 427, Kim?, and Low in Riga; in addition to gallery hubs in Los Angeles and New York.

Highlights from this year include solo presentations from Karen Finley (FIERMAN), Lawrence Ferlinghetti (Rena Bransten), Alteronce Gumby (False Flag), Wendy Cabrera Rubio (Anonymous), Guimi You (Helena Anrather), and a group exhibition of quilts by the women of Gee's Bend (Parts & Labor) in the Galleries section; and solo presentations from Dr. Charles Smith (Good Weather/Chakra), Lotte Andersen (Ginsburg), Baseera Khan (EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop), and Nanami Hori (XYZ Collective) in the NADA Projects section.

NADA Miami remains dedicated to celebrating rising talents from around the globe. Visitors of the 2020 fair will be invited to experience gallery presentations in person in their local city, and discover the best of contemporary art online through a newly-designed digital platform. Accompanying the fair, the virtual programming series will continue to showcase conversations and performances from the defining voices of contemporary art and culture.

GALLERIES



NADA MIAMI 2020 EXHIBITOR LIST

12.26, Dallas

56 HENRY, New York

80m2 Livia Benavides, Lima

Ackerman Clarke, Chicago

ANCA POTERASU Gallery, Bucharest

anonymous gallery, New York City and Mexico City

Bonamatic, Copenhagen

Bradley Ertaskiran, Montreal

Carbon 12, Dubai

Charles Moffett, New York

COOPER COLE, Toronto

Damien & The Love Guru, Brussels

Deli Gallery, New York

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

DOCUMENT, Chicago

EMBAJADA, San Juan

Et al., San Francisco

FALSE FLAG, Queens

FIERMAN, New York

Fragment, Moscow

Galerie Derouillon, Paris

Gallery Artbeat, Tbilisi

Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton

Helena Anrather, New York

in lieu, Los Angeles

Iragui, Moscow

Jack Barrett, New York

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

JDJ, Garrison

Kate Werble Gallery, New York

KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo

Kendra Jayne Patrick, New York

Kim?, Riga

LaMontagne Gallery, Boston

LEFEBVRE ET FILS, Paris

lítost, Praha

Lubov, New York

Lulu, Mexico City

M+B, Los Angeles

Marinaro, New York

MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo

MOTHER GALLERY, Beacon

Mrs., New York

Nicelle Beauchene, New York

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles

Nir Altman, Munich

PACT, Paris

Parisa Kind, Frankfurt

parrasch heijnen gallery, Los Angeles

Parts & Labor Beacon, Beacon

PEANA, San Pedro Garza Garcia

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

Raster, Warsaw

Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco

Reyes | Finn, Detroit

Samson Projects, Boston

Sargent's Daughters, New York City

Soft Opening, London

Stems Gallery, Brussels

Syndicate, Vilnius

the Landing Gallery, Los Angeles

The Pit, Los Angeles

Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv



NADA PROJECTS



427, Riga

4649, Tokyo

14a, Hamburg

A.ROMY, Geneva

Assembly Room, New York

Simone DeSousa Gallery, Detroit

Franz Kaka, Toronto

Gildar / Good Weather, Denver and North Little Rock

GINSBERG, Lima

HOUSING, New York

Imlabor, Tokyo

Susan Inglett Gallery, New York

Keijsers Koning/Norma Mangione Gallery/TJ. Boulting, New York, Turin, and London

LETO, Warsaw

Low, Riga

Polana Institute, Warsaw

Proyecto NASAL, Lima

Satoko Oe Contemporary, Tokyo

Hunter Shaw Fine Art, Los Angeles

SITUATIONS, New York

Ulterior Gallery, New York

Elijah Wheat Showroom, Newburgh

XYZcollective, Tokyo



NON-PROFITS



Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York

The Green Gallery, Milwaukee

Independent Curators International (ICI), New York

Printed Matter, Inc., New York

White Columns, New York

