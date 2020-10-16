Museum Of Contemporary Art North Miami To Host Virtual 'Conversations At MOCA: Kelly Breez + Autumn Casey'

The event will take place October 22.

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is pleased to feature two South Florida artists - Autumn Casey and Kelly Breez - as part of its free, virtual "Conversations at MOCA" series on Oct. 22. The artists will be discussing stories their past, current and future work with MOCA North Miami's Exhibitions and Project Manager Kevin Arrow.

The speakers include:

Kelly Breez is a multidisciplinary artist whose work chronicles the perfectly unholy attitude and landscape of South Florida, where the characters she grew up with left the decorum and prohibitions of elitist culture in the dust. She works in - and combines - illustration, sculpture, tufting, painting, and installation. She is currently in her second year as an Ambassador for the Vans Custom Culture program, and she recently completed a five-week residency at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass, Colorado. Her work has been shown during Miami Art Week at NADA Art Fair, The Faena Forum and the Juxtapoz Clubhouse. She has a permanent installation at Facebook's Miami offices, as part of their Artist in Residency Program. She is represented by Primary Projects in Miami, where her latest solo show, "Any Major Dude Will Tell You," opened in October 2020. Breez holds a BFA from New World School of the Arts.

Autumn Casey draws on the ambiguity of personal memory and pop-cultural ephemera, to challenge and question her subjectivity against the world at large. Her practice, which moves from sculpture to collage, as well as video and performance, considers the history of the found object and assemblage - redeploying existing materials or moments in unexpected, idiosyncratic ways. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the New World School of the Arts, Miami, FL. She is represented by Primary (Miami) where she has had two solo exhibitions, and was selected to have a solo booth at Art Wynwood in 2015. Her work has also been included ingroup exhibitions at The Pérez Art Museum Miami, FL; The Museum of Contemporary Art, Miami, FL; Vox Populi, Philadelphia, PA; the Anne Bryan Gallery, Philadelphia, PA, among others. Her work is collected by the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, The Pérez Art Museum Miami and in private collections in Miami and New York City.

MOCA North Miami's exhibitions and programs are made possible with the continued support of the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and with support from the Green Family Foundation.

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The panel will be free and open to the public via the Zoom video conferencing platform. To reserve a spot, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vApnLztnQZ-f1bIBOYGgNw

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You