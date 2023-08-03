Moss Center's Classic Albums Live Series Continues with Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours'

The performance is on Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Moss Center's Classic Albums Live Series Continues with Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours'

The "Classic Albums Live" series at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center continues Aug. 12 with the highly anticipated performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" and on Sept. 9 with AC/DC's "Back in Black." Sounding exactly like each the album, delivered exactly as they were originally cut, Classic Albums Live concerts are truly a must-see for South Florida rock lovers.

Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

The Moss Center’s Classic Albums Live concert series continues with one of the best-selling albums of all time, Fleetwood Mac’s pop-rock magnum opus “Rumours.” Recorded during a tumultuous period when the larger-than-life personalities of Fleetwood Mac were all crammed into a single apartment, the diverse and sophisticated offerings on “Rumours” continue to connect with listeners worldwide, reaching over 40 million copies sold earlier this year.

Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m.

The final show of the Classic Albums Live concert trio presents AC/DC’s legendary album “Back in Black,” a hard rock staple that continues to prove its popularity across generations. Parents and children alike can look forward to this bonding experience, with a show that caters to both original fans and those who’ve discovered the music more recently – many by playing along with “Back in Black” in Guitar Hero. The performance will showcase the finer aspects of this iconic AC/DC album, including complex guitar arrangements and virtuoso vocals. This is one show that’s guaranteed to shake you all night long.

﻿“We are excited to be hosting the 2023 Classic Albums Live concert series this summer at the Moss Center,” said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. “Classic Albums Live brings iconic music to life, giving audiences of all ages the opportunity to hear songs from storied bands, played with incredible accuracy and reverence.”

Each show in the series is recommended for all ages. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.




