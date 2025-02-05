Mandy Patinkin and THE PRINCESS BRIDE To Come To The Broward Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of The Princess Bride will enjoy two incredible shows with stars from the iconic cult classic at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

On Thursday, February 6, the legendary Mandy Patinkin—beloved as Inigo Montoya—takes the stage with his captivating concert Being Alive. Then, on Sunday, April 27, Cary Elwes—Westley himself—hosts The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening.

Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on piano comes to the Au-Rene Theater as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series on Thursday, February 6 at 8 p.m. In this powerful and passionate evening of song, the Tony Award winner performs many of his favorite Broadway songs and classic standards from such composers as Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Harry Chapin. This acclaimed actor/singer storyteller takes audiences on a dazzling musical journey living up to the acclaim he received from The New Yorker, "Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping." This performance is generously underwritten by Liesa and Lowell Berkson.

Audiences will be delighted by The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes for a night they will always "tweasure." Experience a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film followed by a moderated discussion with Elwes

revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics! Revisit this timeless adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love. Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights; Bram Stoker's Dracula; Saw; Twister; Liar, Liar; Stranger Things; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre; Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning; Rebel Moon; and his latest film Sweetwater, based on the true story of the first African American signed to the NBA.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

