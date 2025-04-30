MY LIFE WITH LUCY is Coming to The Wick Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Journey into the life of television icon Lucille Ball with "My Life with Lucy: An Afternoon with Lucille Ball's Secretary, Wanda Clark," a unique and deeply personal presentation taking place at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton on Sunday, May 11th at 6:00 PM and Monday, May 12th at 2pm. The event includes a fascinating conversation with Ms. Clark along with an audience Q&A, a rare opportunity to view vintage memorabilia from the iconic star.

“Discover the woman behind the laughter in our tribute to Lucille Ball,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "To celebrate Mother’s Day, we invite you to share in an event of heart-warming stories, rare photographic treasures, and an intimate exhibit that illuminates the personal side of this beloved icon.”

Wanda Clark, Lucille Ball's trusted personal secretary for over two decades, will share her remarkable experiences, offering an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the legendary comedian's life. This is not merely a recounting of anecdotes; it's a heartfelt reflection on a profound relationship, revealing the woman behind the icon in a way never before seen.

Attendees will be treated to exclusive, untold stories, including the day Lucy famously "borrowed" Wanda's Volkswagen, and the fascinating tale of how Wanda secured her 25-year position without a formal interview. Enriching the experience, a captivating slideshow of rare photographs and video clips will illuminate both Lucille Ball's illustrious career and her private world.

Adding to the evening's allure, Lucille Ball historian and author Ric Wyman, founding executive director of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center, will conduct an on-stage interview with Wanda Clark, delving deeper into the nuances of their remarkable relationship. A special audience Q&A session will provide a rare opportunity to ask Wanda directly about the questions that have lingered in the minds of Lucy's fans for years – from favorite guest stars to the secrets behind her signature hair color.

Before the performance, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a curated exhibit of vintage Lucille Ball memorabilia, showcasing her private life, film career, and television legacy. Highlights include her freshman class photo, her wedding day purse, original film posters, a costume from her television and film appearances, and a shooting script from The Long, Long Trailer.

To further enhance the nostalgic experience, attendees can make separate reservations to dine at the Tavern on the Wick, where a special menu will feature Chicken and Artichoke Sauté, a recipe Lucille Ball herself promoted in the 1940s, recently unearthed from a vintage movie magazine.

This exclusive event offers a truly special Mother's Day experience or a memorable outing for any Lucille Ball enthusiast. With only two presentations scheduled, this is a rare chance to connect with the legacy of a true entertainment legend.

Comments