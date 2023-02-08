Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARTY'S BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Feb. 08, 2023  

MARTY'S BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March

Marty's Back in Town!, Playwright Norman Shabel's comedic drama about the ups and downs of a dysfunctional family and their relationships with each other and with the "black sheep" who is returning home after 10 years, will run at the Alan and Diane Lieberman Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russel JCC in Miami from March 9 - 19, and at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton from March 24 - April 2nd.


Shabel, whose well-received courtroom drama A Class Act had a successful run in Boca Raton in 2022, admits to drawing on his own "true life' experiences to fashion this story:

"Marty's really done things the family didn't like over the years," Shabel explains. And now he thinks he's dying so he arrives 'home' with his wife... and it's how the family reacts. That's the fire under this play - his return.

"Those things could have happened over many, many years, or many, many months, or many, many days," Shabel continues. "And what I've done is, I've compressed these characters - their actions and their issues, their attributes, their good things, their bad things, their hatreds, their fears - into an hour and a half or two hours, so the playgoer will know, this is the character, this is what he's all about, this is his life. And the difficult part, of course, is putting a lifetime into an hour and a half or two hours. And I think that's what I've done in Marty's Back in Town!

Shabel has tasked Seth Trucks with directing the production, and Trucks has convened a stellar cast to bring Marty and his family to life:

James A. Skiba will play Marty, Ben Prayz will play his brother Ronald, Francine Silvers will play his sister, Susan, and Christine Chavers will play the family matriarch. Also cast are Leslie Kandel, Blaine DeBerry, Emma Mcavoy, and Peter Galman who will play the family patriarch, Sam. Galman will also take on the role of Assistant Director for the Production, along with Chris Cooper. Harold Petion is the production's Stage Manager.

Brooklyn-born, successful New Jersey class-action attorney turned author Norman Shabel has been driven to write ever since he can remember. By the time he was in his twenties, he had written several novels that ended up stuffed in drawers as he launched his legal career, married, and had a family. To date Shabel has written 7 plays and 8 novels, some written in long-hand, hunched over his desk while waiting for a jury verdict to come in, and all dealing with either crime, relatable family dynamics, or both. Three of his plays have been produced Off-Broadway in New York, Philadelphia, and in several theatres in South Florida.

Marty's Back in Town! will run at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC from March 9 - March 19, and at the Studio at Mizner Park from March 24 - April 2. Ticket prices range from $25 to $45.

The Alan and Diane Lieberman Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russel JCC is located at 18900 NE 25th Street in Miami (33180). The Studio at Mizner Park is located at 201 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton (33432).




NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIUs TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Of Photo
NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16
The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl.
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Perfor Photo
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU
Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro Photo
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro
There have been many successful launches in Florida but the  musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach's ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars.   Rob Russell’s Open Mic Series made it’s debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles. 
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Cen Photo
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month
Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter:  A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. 

More Hot Stories For You


NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16
February 7, 2023

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl.
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLUUrban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU
February 7, 2023

Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next MonthMY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month
February 7, 2023

Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter:  A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. 
Miami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in MarchMiami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in March
February 7, 2023

Internationally renowned Uruguayan playwright Sergio Blanco's recent work, Tebas Land will have its Miami premiere when South Florida's own Arca Images brings its production to the Miami-Dace County Auditorium (MDCA) from March 16 through 19.
Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This MonthChristine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month
February 5, 2023

Christine Andreas will present her concert LOVE IS GOOD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm EST at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.
share