Latiné Theater Lab to Launch with MUD by María Irene Fornés

Latiné Theater Lab, South Florida's newest theater company dedicated to uplifting Latiné voices and showcasing local artists, will present its debut production: Mud by María Irene Fornés. Focused exclusively on telling Latiné stories in English, Latiné Theater Lab is committed to expanding representation in the arts. This bold reinterpretation of the Obie Award-winning play opens May 29, 2025, at Empire Stage for a limited engagement through June 14, 2025.

Directed by Alex Gonzalez, Mud reimagines Fornés' minimalist masterpiece through a horror lens, exposing the raw brutality of power, poverty, and human yearning. This production sets the play in an isolated world inspired by Cuba's rural landscape. Mud follows Mae (Caila Katz), Lloyd (Eric Gospodinoff), and Henry (Juan Gamero) as they struggle for agency, knowledge, and connection amidst an environment that seeks to consume them.

Featuring immersive design by resident designer Andrew Rodriguez-Triana, visceral soundscapes, and movement inspired by animalistic behavior, this production offers an intense, sensory exploration of desperation and dominance. Certified Intimacy Director Nicole Perry is collaborating closely with the team to ensure a safe and respectful environment for both cast and audience.

"Launching Latiné Theater Lab with a Fornés piece is both a tribute and a challenge," says Gonzalez. "Her work demands courage from artists and audiences alike. We're inviting the community to step into a world that's messy, vulnerable, and utterly human."

CONTENT NOTE: Mud contains simulated sexual violence, physical aggression, blood, intense psychological themes, strobe lighting, loud sound effects, and depictions of gun violence. It is not recommended for audiences under 18. Patrons under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

SHOW DETAILS

WHAT: Mud by María Irene Fornés

WHEN: May 29 - June 14, 2025

WHERE: Empire Stage | 1140 N Flagler Drive, Ft Lauderdale, 33304

TICKETS: LTLmud.eventbrite.com

PRICE: $15 - $35

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Thursday - Sunday at select times

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Mae: Caila Katz

Lloyd: Eric Gospodinoff

Henry: Juan Gamero

Directed by: Alex Gonzalez

Set & Costume Design: Andrew Rodriguez-Triana (Resident Designer)

Intimacy Direction: Nicole Perry

Stage Management: Larry Buzzeo

