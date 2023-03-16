Latin American Arts Pavilion Presents ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN

In celebration of Haitian Heritage month, Pompano Beach Arts and the Latin American Arts Pavilion (LAAP) will host an exhibition entitled ANN APRESYE ZEV ATIS AYISYEN (LET'S APPRECIATE THE WORKS OF HAITIAN ARTISTS). The varied artwork explores social themes, and includes cityscapes and landscapes, religious imagery, and figurative portrayals of Haitian celebrities, people on the street, and Carnival. The exhibition will also include a special selection of artwork created by Haitian children from the island Ile-a-Vache (Cow Island). Sales from the children's art pieces will benefit the nonprofit organization Fly High 4 Haiti foundation. The free opening reception takes place on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Ali Cultural Arts Center and will run through July 18, 2023. For more information www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are delighted to once again partner with LAAP, this time to honor the cultural creativity of the vibrant Haitian arts community that exists in South Florida," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "These talented artists have produced extraordinary works that channel the Haitian spirit and recall the social memory of their African origins."

The exhibition will showcase the art of Carl-Philippe Juste, Vladymir Acloque, Cynthia "Teeyah" Zamor and Asser Saint-Val, all Haitian born, and Katiana Jarbath Smith, who was born in South Florida and whose parents emigrated from Haiti.

"Haitian Art has remained faithful to its cultural and social roots outside its territorial limits through artists emotionally and intellectually committed to its identity," said exhibition curator Anaibis Yero. "These artists, cultural makers, have explored and synthesized national symbols, daily activities, social denunciations, and religious traditions...validating a Haitian art of universal scope."