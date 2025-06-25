LakehouseRanchDotPNG Unveils Season 4 Lineup Featuring Six Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Florida's experimental theatre LakehouseRanchDotPNG is back for their fourth season with some new and exciting programming for 2025-2026. A second year in residence at Miami Lakes' Main Street Players, LakehouseRanchDotPNG presents a slate of six upcoming shows.

LakehouseRanchDotPNG has also partnered with 1319 Press, a publishing house based in NYC. Through this partnership, 1319 Press will be publishing scripts of LakehouseRanchDotPNG produced plays. The current offerings being Have You Seen Boomer? by Robert Kerr, juice by Mackenzie Raine Kirkman, Plague Play by Erin Proctor and two future titles from this upcoming season: Art Duty by Daniel Prillaman and The Exhibit by Mackenzie Raine Kirkman.

The season kicks off in August with Andy Boyd's Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist. Making its World Premiere at The Tank in NYC in 2024, Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist traces the forty-year story of Lev Trachtenberg from idealistic youth to hard-core reactionary. We first meet Lev in 1939 as a leftist firebrand at City College. But after finding himself on the other side of the picket lines in the campus rebellions of the 1960s, he finds himself zealously embracing the Reagan Right. This horrifies his one-time comrades, who wonder: has Lev abandoned his old ideals, or held onto them too tightly as the world around him changed? Three Scenes is a play about politics, literature, and the corrosive power of success in America.

Up next is an exciting new collaboration with the Frost Art Museum at FIU with Mackenzie Raine Kirkman's The Exhibit, which shall be presented with a one night only performance at the Frost Art Museum on September 3rd. In The Exhibit, a curator acquires a new piece of art, a boss tries to enforce the museum's rules, and New Art and Old Art are seemingly alive, striving to have meaning in a world that forces them to compete for limited space despite their similarities. Within the walls of the museum's storage area; they discuss art, observation, and the imperialist nature of museums. As Old Art and New Art bring each other deeper understanding the Curator has a realization that expands their mind beyond the confines of the very play that they're in.

Back at Main Street Players, the third show slated this season is Daniel Prillaman's Art Duty, which had a successful developmental reading last summer through LakehouseRanchDotPNG's reading series: DotPDF. In Art Duty, THE STATE-SANCTIONED ART INSTALLATION AWAITS YOUR EYEBALLS! Asher and Tobin have Art duty. Guarding the state-sanctioned Art is a job, and somebody's gotta do it. Remember, the Security detail is for the Art's protection, not yours. Please don't ask questions or be too annoying. If you make it weird, they're here to kill you, not themselves. Morbidly comic, relentless, and absurd, "Art Duty's" revolving cast of characters interrogate the purpose of art in a society, its value, and what to do when you meet someone who doesn't think about killing themself.

In December, in an exciting new collaboration with local and visiting MENA and SWANEA artists, LakehouseRanchDotPNG will be presenting a new adaptation of al-Atma (the Darkness), a devised piece originally created, developed, and performed by The Balalin Company of Jerusalem, an experimental Palestinian theater troupe, led by François Abu Salim, in 1972. This intimate and immersive piece follows a theatre company trying to recover from technical difficulties during a blackout, and enlist audience members for help in problem solving. LakehouseRanchDotPNG is very thrilled to be re-adapting the piece for 2025.

The fifth show and the first of 2026 is Overlap (stylized as //), a romantic tragicomedy written by Erin Proctor. Overlap was developed through The Clamour Theatre Company's Clay and Water Reading Series in Clay County, FL back in 2023. It will be receiving a workshop production with The Rogue Theater Festival in NYC in August 2025, prior to its World Premiere at LakehouseRanchDotPNG in 2026. Overlap follows Maya and Daniel, two twenty-somethings living and working in NYC, as they navigate minimum wage jobs, blowjobs, mommy issues, grief, and producing theatre from beyond the grave.

The sixth and final show of the fourth season will be Rachel Greene's John Deserves to Die. Initially presented as a reading last summer through the DotPDF reading series, Greene's new play is a biting deconstruction of the popular controversial play by David Mamet: Oleanna. In John Deserves to Die, all is calm until theater department favorite Professor Daniel Holmes casts unassuming freshman Laura Vogel as Carol in his Spring production of David Mamet's Oleanna. No one is less pleased than ambitious, fat sophomore Jen Barnett, who threatens to expose a secret that could turn lives and careers upside down. When student reporter Andy Stark starts to follow leads for an explosive exposé, it is only a matter of time before dangerous truths come out. Art begins to imitate life as secrets unravel, masks come off, and classic texts are challenged. In this decidedly murderous exploration into the devilish intricacies of sex, power, consent, and gender politics in academia, three students take control in asking: If Carol was telling the story, wouldn't John deserve to die?

