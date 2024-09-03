Lake Worth Playhouse to Hold Auditions for BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE will hold auditions for BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS on the Stephanie Smith Main Stage as part of our 72nd Season.

AUDITION NOTICE! Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon at the Lake Worth Playhouse.

Audition Dates: September 9 & 10 at 7:00 pm by appointment only (Possible callbacks September 11).

Please Register on our website at www.lakeworthplayhouse.org for an Audition Appointment.

What to Prepare:

Prepare a selected monologue of the character you want to audition for (preferably memorized.) Audition monologues with descriptions are available for each character on our website.

About the Show:

Brighton Beach Memoirs is Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical story of a struggling Jewish family living in Brooklyn in 1937. Eugene Morris Jerome is a nearly 15-year-old boy who lives in a house with his parents (Jack and Kate Jerome), his older brother Stanley, his widowed Aunt Blanche Morton, and her two daughters Laurie and Nora Morton. The ‘memoirs' are Eugene's point of view of the experience. Aunt Blanche's husband died of cancer six years ago and Eugene's father, Jack, has worked two jobs to support everyone for three and a half years. Stanley also works and gives his income to the family. Nora wants to be a Broadway dancer and may even get that opportunity. Laurie has a heart condition but it may not be as serious as it seems; she keeps mostly to herself. In this comic drama, the family deals with financial strains, illness, lost jobs, hurt feelings, and the rise of WW II but Eugene provides frequent comic relief in his memoirs throughout the play. As Eugene is the central character we see the young teen learn about girls, puberty, relationships, foul language, and responsibility; all with Neil Simon's classic humor. The family that fights together and laughs together, stays together.

For questions or to request further information please contact Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola, at daniel@lakeworthplayhouse.org.

*Production Dates: November 15 - December 1, 2024

This is a Main Stage Production.

Director: Daniel Eilola

Stage Manager: Ash Cano

