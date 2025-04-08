Photos: Palm Beach Turns Out For Anthony Nunziata at Cafe Centro

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cafe Centro in West Palm may not have the opulent ambience and entertainment history of the legendary Royal Room in Palm Beach, but last night it definitely had the two most important ingredients that gave the long absent Royal Room its cachet.

A world class performer on its stage, and an eclectic glamorous audience at the tables in the cabaret. Anthony Nunziata, continuing his concert tour, and arriving direct from a recent engagement in Manhattan’s Cafe Carlyle was the headliner and thrilled a SRO audience consisting of Palm Beach’s music loving community for the exciting evening. Singing a repertoire of traditional romantic tenor favorites and intriguing original songs, Anthony garnered many well deserved bravos and standing ovations during his performance.

Here are some photos of Anthony and a few of the notable fans that packed the room for his show!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments