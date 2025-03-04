LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is Now Open at LPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legally Blonde The Musical is now playing at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC). The production will run through March 16th.

Legally Blonde The Musical is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown, and the popular 2001 film of the same name. The musical - with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach - received multiple award nominations following its debut in 2007.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. But her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The production's director Michael Ursua's cast includes Ariela Pizza as Elle Woods, Wayne LeGette as Professor Callahan, Michael Stafford as Emmett Forrest, Samara Shavrick as Paulette, Allyson Rosenblum as Brooke Wyndham, Collin Salvatore as Warner Huntington III, and Katie Davis as Vivienne Kensington.

