Kravis Center Names Phillip Bergmann As Artistic Advisor For Classical Music

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that Phillip Bergmann has been named Artistic Advisor for Classical Music at Palm Beach County's largest not-for-profit performing arts center. This includes the popular Regional Arts Classical Concert Series that started its 47th season last week, and the Young Artists Series, which presents its first concert of the season this week.

In addition to programming the series, Bergmann will lead our popular Beyond the Stage series of pre-concert talks that provide background information about the performance and artists, and discuss elements of interest to all audience members, from music novices to experts.

Phillip Bergmann's education includes studying opera/vocal performance at Carnegie Mellon University, followed by work in New York as a booking agent for Columbia Artists Management, Inc. (CAMI) and Opus 3 Artists (formerly part of ICM). Bergmann moved from New York to South Florida in 2016 to head music and film programming at The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, where he served for four years.

"Joining the team at the Kravis Center as an Artistic Advisor is an exciting opportunity that allows me to balance two passions while remaining active in classical music," says Bergmann. "The Kravis Center has long been the premier presenter of classical music in South Florida, bringing the world's finest orchestras, soloists, and chamber ensembles to the area. My goal is to build on that stellar reputation by continuing to invite the leading classical artists and creating innovative experiences that help to widen audiences."

The 2021/2022 season of the Regional Arts Classical Concert Series includes eight MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and four MUSIC "At Two" concerts in the series, featuring remarkable orchestras, ensembles and soloists, including The Cleveland Orchestra, the incomparable Renée Fleming, return of Itzhak Perlman, jazz great Branford Marsalis with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell. All Regional Arts Classical Series concerts are held in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, and the series is sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis.

This season's four-concert Young Artists Series opens with its first concert on December 16 with pianist Wynona Wang. The Young Artists Series is sponsored by Hermine J. Drezner and Harriett M. Eckstein. A Florida Debut series made possible through the generous support of The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation.

The Kravis Center remains committed to the health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, volunteers and guests. Like many other performing arts centers throughout the country, we have implemented new health and safety protocols to ensure the comfort and enjoyment for everyone visiting the Center. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.