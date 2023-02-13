Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season

Guests spent the afternoon indulging in the secret lives of Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Princess Alice of Battenberg, and Queen Elizabeth's only sibling, the once second-in-line to the throne, Princess Margaret, as lecturer and historian Richard René Silvin shared 'Cinderellas in Reverse: Princess Alice & Princess Margaret and Misbehavior.' More than 400 people attended the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' first ArtSmart Lunch & Learn of the 30th Anniversary season on January 23, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.

Sponsored by Patricia and Edward Falkenberg, 'Cinderellas in Reverse: Princess Alice & Princess Margaret and Misbehavior' focused on the inside story of two members of the British Royal Family whose wealth and fame did not bring them happiness, but instead caused them to live their lives like Cinderellas, in reverse.

"As I look around this room and I see so many accomplished people, I'm humbled that you have taken time out of your day to hear me speak to you this afternoon about these two amazing ladies," said Mr. Silvin. "The only way I can express my gratitude is to ask you to - if I may - suggest you put aside the very real problems you have...let me take you on a fantasy trip, which I hope you will find well-researched, authentic, and also somewhat amusing."

Mr. Silvin started his presentation by noting that the lecture was inspired by members of one of the most famous families in the world, and two of late Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives. He paints Princess Alice as one of the 20th century's most obscure, underappreciated, and fascinating royals and Princess Margaret as a rebel - pushing boundaries of what was acceptable in royal circles, and ultimately living a life of alcoholism and ill health.

The audience joined Mr. Silvin on his fascinating journey throughout the luncheon, and many were surprised to learn Princess Alice grew up to be a nun, while Princess Margaret was the first Royal to divorce in over 400 years. Both Princesses faced public crisis and scandal - divided by history, united by love.

Mr. Silvin is an American retired corporate executive, turned author and lecturer, who is best known as an expert on Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, Palm Beach society architect, Addison Mizner, the 1930s French Line flagship, SS Normandie, and the history of Mar-a-Lago. He holds a bachelor's from Georgetown University and an MBA from Cornell University. Mr. Silvin has become a sought-after lecturer on an array of historical subjects related to art and architecture and is the immediate past Chairman of the Palm Beach Landmarks Preservation Commission.

The remaining ArtSmart Lunch & Learn presentations take place on February 20 and March 20 at 11:30 am. On February 20, Julie Gilbert will present "James Dean: Shooting Star" and on March 20, noted trial lawyer Bill Bone will present, "Leading the Way: Famous and Infamous Women of Palm Beach."

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

For general information about Kravis Center performances and events like the ArtSmart Lunch & Learn series, please visit kravis.org or call the box office at 561.832.7469 (561.832.SHOW).