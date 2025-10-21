Kravis Center Begins Single Ticket Sales For Itzhak Perlman, Sam Harris, And 54 Below At The Rinker Series This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that single tickets for An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman: Part II, Sam Harris: Truth & Consequences, and the 54 Below at the Rinker cabaret series will go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. at kravis.org, by phone at 561.832.7469, or in person at the Kravis Center Box Office (open at 12 p.m.).

An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman: Part II

Recognized as one of the greatest violinists of our time, Itzhak Perlman continues to captivate audiences around the world with his warmth, artistry, and joyful approach to music-making. Over his career, Perlman has performed with every major orchestra and earned numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, National Medal of Arts, Kennedy Center Honor, and 16 Grammy Awards.

In the 2024–25 season, Perlman celebrates the 30th anniversary of his landmark PBS special In the Fiddler’s House and performs with collaborators Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and the Juilliard String Quartet, alongside orchestral appearances with symphonies across the country. He also continues his popular An Evening with Itzhak Perlman series and marks the 25th anniversary of his collaboration with pianist Rohan De Silva.

Sam Harris: Truth & Consequences

Philosopher, neuroscientist, and best-selling author Sam Harris brings his Truth & Consequences tour to the Kravis Center, exploring topics that range from mindfulness and moral philosophy to rationality and polarization. Harris is host of the acclaimed Making Sense podcast, creator of the Waking Up app, and author of five New York Times bestsellers, including The End of Faith and Waking Up. He holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA and a philosophy degree from Stanford University.

54 Below at the Rinker

Presented in partnership with New York’s famed 54 Below, the Kravis Center once again transforms the Rinker Playhouse into an intimate cabaret setting featuring Broadway’s brightest stars.

The 2025–26 lineup includes:

Claybourne Elder, Grammy nominee and star of Company and HBO’s The Gilded Age

Kyle Taylor Parker, known for his breakout turn as Lola in Kinky Boots

Patti Murin, celebrated for her performances as Anna in Frozen and Glinda in Wicked

Kerry Butler, Broadway favorite from Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, and Xanadu

Each performance offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience Broadway talent up close in an engaging, cabaret-style atmosphere.

