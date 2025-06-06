IT'S ONLY LIFE Comes to Palm Beach Dramaworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s Only Life, a revue featuring the sophisticated, deeply felt music and lyrics of John Bucchino, will be performed by six talented teenagers at Palm Beach Dramaworks from June 27-29. The show is being staged by theAcademy@pbd, a summer program that offers rigorous, professional-level training for both teen actors and stage managers, and creates a safe and positive environment for optimal learning. In addition to the performers, two students are working on the production as assistant stage managers.

“I chose It’s Only Life both for what it says and how it challenges the actors,” said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader, who is directing the show. “The revue doesn’t have a story, but it does have a theme: It’s a collection of life lessons, as the characters journey to discover themselves. Initially, they’re trying to find out who they are through the eyes of other people. And they eventually realize that they have to look within themselves in order to grow. The songs are self-contained and profoundly reflective. The melodies and harmonies are very complex, which was very appealing to me because the songs raise the bar for these aspiring musical theatre actors.”

The show, which includes 23 of Bucchino’s songs, was co-conceived and directed by Daisy Prince and developed at Musical Theatre Works. In 2004 it received a workshop production as part of the first Summer Play Festival in New York City. In January 2006, the piece was performed in a concert version as part of Lincoln Center’s popular American Songbook series, and ultimately recorded for CD.

Two years later, It’s Only Life received a more fully staged production in Los Angeles, and was the recipient of the Los Angeles Ovation Award for book, lyrics, and music of an original musical. The show has since been seen in various parts of the country, as well as in Australia, London, and Paris.

The critic for the Houston Chronicle wrote that “Bucchino merges the artfulness and sophistication of America’s master songwriters (Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, George Gershwin) with the contemporary style and plaintive folk quality of the top singer/songwriters who emerged in the 1970s, such as Carole King and James Taylor.”

Casting for PBD’s production was by audition, and stage managers were chosen via interviews. The students are from Dreyfoos School of the Arts, G-Star School of the Arts, and Park Vista Community High School, and all are actors unless otherwise noted. Two asterisks next to someone’s name indicate that this is their second production with the Academy; three asterisks mean it’s their third production. The students are Chase Bauer, Kayla Brown**, Kylie Christensen, Connor Hullender***, Devin Jackson, Antonella Marone (assistant stage manager), Jacob Quartell (assistant stage manager)***, and Lucy Ruyack. Elizabeth Dimon is the assistant director, Lisa Stephens is the music director, Doug Wilkinson is the set designer, Brian O’Keefe is the Costume Designer, Johanna Jackson is the lighting designer, and Roger Arnold is both the sound and projection designer.

