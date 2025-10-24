Handel's MESSIAH and HOLIDAY POPS is Coming to South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Florida Symphony Orchestra will return to inspire joy this holiday season with its beloved performances of Handel’s glorious Messiah (Part 1, the Christmas portion) culminating in the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus, and modern Holiday Pops favorites on December 6, at 7:30 p.m., at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and on December 7, at 4 p.m., at Barry University in Miami. SFSO will be joined by vocal soloists Katherine Henly (soprano), Maggie Reneé (mezzo-soprano), Christopher W. Waite (tenor), Neil Nelson (bass-baritone) and the South Florida Symphony Chorus. Enjoy a pre-concert chat with Dr. Alan Mason 30 minutes before the concerts, featuring in-depth conversation and insights about the works and composer.

Each season, orchestras the world over delight in performing one of classical music’s most well-known and uplifting masterworks. Jonathan Kandell of Smithsonian magazine writes, “A musical rite of the holiday season, the Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners 250 years after the composer’s death.” In 1789, Mozart posthumously paid Handel the supreme compliment of reorchestrating Messiah but even Mozart confessed himself to be humble in the face of Handel's genius describing his orchestrations: "When he chooses, he strikes like a thunderbolt." In 1823, Beethoven proclaimed Handel to be the ‘greatest’ composer that ever lived.

“South Florida Symphony Orchestra is delighted to reprise its annual Messiah and Holiday Pops performances,” said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “Music is the universal language that unites us all. Now, more than ever, we are pleased to lift our voices in song and share the timeless holiday spirit of joy and peace with audiences of all ages. Hallelujah!”

SFSO’s 2025 holiday program will open with a selection of Holiday Pops festive favorites including “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “The Prayer” (as made popular by Andrea Bocelli), “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (as made popular by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani), “Christmas Canon” (made popular by Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah.” Audiences are also invited to sing along to a special medley of cherished classics - "Jingle, Bells," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World" and more.

Per tradition, SFSO Will Close the joyous evening with Part I of Handel’s Messiah culminating with the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus as sung by the South Florida Symphony Chorus, made-up of seasoned chorale singers and community talent, directed by Dr. Giselle Elgarresta Rios. Rios and Maestra Alfonso collaborated to create the South Florida Symphony Chorus in 2019, which made its debut at the Beethoven 250th celebration in February of 2020.

SFSO’s 28th season of “Juxtapositions” explores beauty in contrasts, where the bold and the sublime intersect, and timeless masterpieces share the stage with today’s most compelling and celebrated musical voices. From Mozart’s vivacious “Haffner” symphony to the sun-drenched skies of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” and the sweeping emotion of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto — performances burst with color and power. Beethoven’s luminous Piano Concerto No. 4 and Dvořák’s Bohemian Eighth deepen the journey, while Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol whirls with Spanish flair. SFSO is also proud to present upcoming orchestra firsts by GRAMMY-nominated composers, including the Florida premiere of Had to Be by Haitian American Nathalie Joachim, featuring breakout cellist Seth Parker Woods, and Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances.

Five Masterworks concerts will be held at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale from November 2025 through April 2026. Three Masterworks concerts will be held at New World Center in Miami Beach and at Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West from January through March 2026.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today’s musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida’s largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres. Back by popular demand, SFSO will accompany ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA on Feb. 26 at the Broward Center.

Photo credit: Steven Shires Photography

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More