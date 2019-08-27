Hampton Art Lovers Presents: THE AWAKENING: Drawings And Sculptures Of Basil Watson

Committed to celebrating and promoting diverse cultural roots through the arts and culture activities, and by promoting African American and Caribbean artistic talent, Hampton Art Lovers(HAL) once again will open another exhibition September 5, 2019 at the Historic Ward Rooming House(249 Northwest 9th Street Miami, FL, 33136). "Awakening" is the solo exhibition of works by Basil Barrington Watson featuring sculpture and sketches by Basil Watson.The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment CRA(SEOPW) is the sponsor for the show. The gallery hours are daily 11am-6pm, Wednesday through Saturday. Private showings can be made by visiting //www.hamptonartlovers.com/events/basilwatson-awakening.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, and the son of internationally renowned painter Barrington Watson and the first student of color to attend the Royal Academy in London, so it was a natural progression for Watson to study at the Jamaica School of Art. Upon graduation, he went on to establish a successful career as Jamaica's leading sculptor. The Government of Jamaica awarded Basil the Order of Distinction (Commander) in recognition of his contributions in the field of art. The most notable of his achievements include having monumental works on three of Jamaica's primary universities and signature works at the two of the Island's major stadiums.

"The human form, is often forgotten as a true artistic subject without the vanity that so often it has become in the 21st century. Basil Watson reminds us all through his amazing ability to a capture the human form that it's the spirit that lifts the form to life. That is the "Awakening" he illustrates and thus the title of our exhibition." states Christopher Norwood, co-founder of Hampton Arts Lovers.

After emigrating to the United States in 2002, Watson established his home and studio in Lawrenceville, Georgia, right outside of Atlanta. Having continued the steep climb to international recognition, he has completed major works in China, Guatemala, and in various States within the United States. Additionally, over his 40-year career, Basil has completed several major commissions for multiple governments and organizations all over the world.

Most recently Basil created monumental works for his island home honoring accomplished Jamaican athletes, like Olympic champions Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce along with others, and cultural icons like The Hon. Louise Bennett as well as the National Heroes. Basil is currently working on a 12-foot sculpture of Dr. Martín Luther King Jr. commissioned by the City of Atlanta.

Watson work focuses on the representation of the human figure. Through the exploration of the language of the figure, he explores the emotions and spirit of his subjects, seeking the naked truth above all. Watson has worked assiduously at developing technique, and knowledge of the human figure, but most of all, an intrinsic understanding.





