Gablestage Theatre Company To Present Regional Premiere Of Delia Ephron’s LEFT ON TENTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GableStage Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron, the bestselling author and screenwriter known for You’ve Got Mail and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Performances run November 21–December 21, 2025, at the newly named Wolfson Family Theatre, home of GableStage at the historic Biltmore Hotel.

Based on Ephron’s memoir, Left on Tenth is a heartfelt and witty true story about love rediscovered and the courage to begin again. When a chance email reconnects two people from the past, an unexpected romance unfolds—infused with Ephron’s trademark humor and humanity. The play premiered on Broadway earlier this year, marking her return to the stage and celebrating resilience, connection, and the possibility of renewal.

Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport, who directs the regional premiere, said, “Left on Tenth is a sharp, sophisticated, full-of-heart reminder that the best stories are the ones we never see coming.”

In her message to the cast, Ephron added, “This play is about being brave enough to go for it in life, even when the odds are against you. It’s about second chances, friendship, medicine, and dogs—and how love can carry us through the hardest challenges.”

The cast features Dalia Aleman and Stephen Schnetzer in their GableStage debuts as Delia and Peter. Aleman is a South Florida favorite known for 9 to 5, Sister Act, Carousel, and Steel Magnolias. Schnetzer’s Broadway credits include Prayer for the French Republic, Oslo, and Wit; television audiences will recognize him from The Wire and Another World.

They are joined by Margot Moreland (Watson, Dirty Blonde, Fat Pig)—recipient of the 2022 Bill Hindman Special Carbonell Award—and Ben Sandomir, recently seen as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof (Zoetic Stage). The production also features two canine performers, Buddy and Winston.

Directed by: Bari Newport

Associate Director / Choreographer: Michael Marotta

(Florida Repertory Theatre, Gulfshore Playhouse, Florida Studio Theatre)

Audience Engagement

Window on the Work: Pre-show talks 30 minutes before each performance (except opening nights).

Wine Down Fridays: Complimentary wine tastings courtesy of Clementine’s Wine Gourmet.

After Words: Post-show discussions following the first Sunday matinee and all Wednesday matinees.

MOSAIC Miami Conversation: Turning Left on Tenth: Toward Healing and New Love on Sunday, December 14 immediately following the 2 p.m. matinee.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More