Funding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary Year

With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.5 million.
In its 20th anniversary year, Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced that it has raised and awarded a record high of $385,450 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 36 grants of $ $314,450 (ranging from $3,000 - $12,500) for 2024 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $71,000 in Education Grants to 10 organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.5 million.
Last October, FAB announced its "Be the Spark," fundraising campaign. The initiative was launched with a lead gift of $750,000 from FAB Founder Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz and has a total of more than $1.8 million pledged. The campaign aims to raise $3 million over the next five years. Proceeds from this campaign have already significantly increased FAB's grantmaking pool expanding grants for arts education, a new grant category and establishing an endowment at the Community Foundation of Broward.
"We are thrilled with the incredible support we've received over the years to cultivate the arts in Broward County; however, this year is a truly a stellar example of how our community and corporate supporters have united to make a difference," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "Together through memberships and our 'Be the Spark' campaign, we have raised $385,450; 38% more over last year and 114% more than just five years ago for a larger selection of diverse cultural grantees. These grants go a long way toward ushering in full-house and in-person performing and visual arts productions, exhibits and presentations."
This year's FAB's 2024 Visual and Performing Arts Grantees and award amounts were:
Art and Culture Center/Hollywood
$12,500
Art Prevails Project
$5,000
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
$11,000
ArtServe
$3,000
ArtsUnited
$5,000
Brazilian Voices
$7,500
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
$10,000
Broward County Film Society
$8,000
Dance NOW! Miami
$10,000
Embrace Music Foundation
$5,000
Fantasy Theatre Factory
$11,000
Florida Children's Theatre
$12,000
Florida Grand Opera
$12,500
Florida Singing Sons
$10,000
Florida Youth Orchestra
$10,000
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida
$9,000
Gold Coast Jazz Society
$7,500
Hued Songs
$11,000
Inside Out Theatre
$8,750
Jazz Education Community Coalition
$5,000
Master Chorale of South Florida
$10,000
Miami City Ballet
$11,000
New City Players
$11,000
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale
$10,500
OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival
$9,000
Plays Of Wilton
$5,200
Seraphic Fire
$8,000
Slow Burn Theatre Company
$12,500
South Florida Chamber Ensemble
$5,000
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble
$10,000
South Florida Symphony Orchestra
$8,500
Symphony of the Americas
$9,500
The Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre
$7,500
The Girl Choir of South Florida
$8,000
Thinking Cap Theatre
$8,000
Venetian Arts Society - GENVAS
$7,000
Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include ArtsUnited's "Celebrating Diversity" featuring three concerts highlighting artists from the LGBTQ+ community, Dance NOW! Miami's "POP," a new choreographic work by Diego Salterini exploring allegories of coming of age, love, despair, joy for life, death and more, New City Players' play "1,000 Miles" by South Florida playwright Vanessa Garcia, South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks V Tchaikovsky | Bruch concert featuring soloist Huifang Chen, and Broward County Film Society's "Get In the Picture," an eclectic motion picture program that will engage and foster dialog among underserved members of the Broward community.
For the third year, FAB also awarded increased Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:
Art and Culture Center/Hollywood
$7,500
Art Prevails Project
$10,000
Broward Center For the Performing Arts
$8,000
Fantasy Theatre Factory
$8,000
Florida Children's Theatre
$10,000
Gold Coast Jazz Society
$3,000
Master Chorale of South Florida
$5,000
Seraphic Fire
$7,500
South Florida Pride Youth Ensemble
$9,000
Young At Art
$3,000
Since its inception in 2003, FAB has awarded grants of over $4.5 million to small, mid-sized, and large professional performing and visual arts organizations. FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward these grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal, and South Florida PBS.
To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.
