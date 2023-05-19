Funding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary Year

In its 20th anniversary year, Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced that it has raised and awarded a record high of $385,450 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 36 grants of $ $314,450 (ranging from $3,000 - $12,500) for 2024 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $71,000 in Education Grants to 10 organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.5 million.

Last October, FAB announced its "Be the Spark," fundraising campaign. The initiative was launched with a lead gift of $750,000 from FAB Founder Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz and has a total of more than $1.8 million pledged. The campaign aims to raise $3 million over the next five years. Proceeds from this campaign have already significantly increased FAB's grantmaking pool expanding grants for arts education, a new grant category and establishing an endowment at the Community Foundation of Broward.

"We are thrilled with the incredible support we've received over the years to cultivate the arts in Broward County; however, this year is a truly a stellar example of how our community and corporate supporters have united to make a difference," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "Together through memberships and our 'Be the Spark' campaign, we have raised $385,450; 38% more over last year and 114% more than just five years ago for a larger selection of diverse cultural grantees. These grants go a long way toward ushering in full-house and in-person performing and visual arts productions, exhibits and presentations."

This year's FAB's 2024 Visual and Performing Arts Grantees and award amounts were:

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood

$12,500

Art Prevails Project

$5,000

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

$11,000

ArtServe

$3,000

ArtsUnited

$5,000

Brazilian Voices

$7,500

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

$10,000

Broward County Film Society

$8,000

Dance NOW! Miami

$10,000

Embrace Music Foundation

$5,000

Fantasy Theatre Factory

$11,000

Florida Children's Theatre

$12,000

Florida Grand Opera

$12,500

Florida Singing Sons

$10,000

Florida Youth Orchestra

$10,000

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida

$9,000

Gold Coast Jazz Society

$7,500

Hued Songs

$11,000

Inside Out Theatre

$8,750

Jazz Education Community Coalition

$5,000

Master Chorale of South Florida

$10,000

Miami City Ballet

$11,000

New City Players

$11,000

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

$10,500

OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

$9,000

Plays Of Wilton

$5,200

Seraphic Fire

$8,000

Slow Burn Theatre Company

$12,500

South Florida Chamber Ensemble

$5,000

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble

$10,000

South Florida Symphony Orchestra

$8,500

Symphony of the Americas

$9,500

The Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre

$7,500

The Girl Choir of South Florida

$8,000

Thinking Cap Theatre

$8,000

Venetian Arts Society - GENVAS

$7,000

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include ArtsUnited's "Celebrating Diversity" featuring three concerts highlighting artists from the LGBTQ+ community, Dance NOW! Miami's "POP," a new choreographic work by Diego Salterini exploring allegories of coming of age, love, despair, joy for life, death and more, New City Players' play "1,000 Miles" by South Florida playwright Vanessa Garcia, South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks V Tchaikovsky | Bruch concert featuring soloist Huifang Chen, and Broward County Film Society's "Get In the Picture," an eclectic motion picture program that will engage and foster dialog among underserved members of the Broward community.

For the third year, FAB also awarded increased Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood

$7,500

Art Prevails Project

$10,000

Broward Center For the Performing Arts

$8,000

Fantasy Theatre Factory

$8,000

Florida Children's Theatre

$10,000

Gold Coast Jazz Society

$3,000

Master Chorale of South Florida

$5,000

Seraphic Fire

$7,500

South Florida Pride Youth Ensemble

$9,000

Young At Art

$3,000

Since its inception in 2003, FAB has awarded grants of over $4.5 million to small, mid-sized, and large professional performing and visual arts organizations. FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward these grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal, and South Florida PBS.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.