Funding Arts Broward Awards Record $385,450 in its 20th Anniversary Year

With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.5 million.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Off-Glades Theater Company Will Present 13 THE MUSICAL in June Photo 2 Off-Glades Theater Company Will Present 13 THE MUSICAL in June
CARBONELL AWARDS Announces Winners Of Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships 2023 Photo 3 CARBONELL AWARDS Announces Winners Of Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships 2023
Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present Comedian Zach Noe Towers On June 2 Photo 4 Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present Comedian Zach Noe Towers On June 2

Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present Comedian Zach Noe Towers On June 2

In its 20th anniversary year, Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced that it has raised and awarded a record high of $385,450 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 36 grants of $ $314,450 (ranging from $3,000 - $12,500) for 2024 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $71,000 in Education Grants to 10 organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.5 million.

Last October, FAB announced its "Be the Spark," fundraising campaign. The initiative was launched with a lead gift of $750,000 from FAB Founder Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz and has a total of more than $1.8 million pledged. The campaign aims to raise $3 million over the next five years. Proceeds from this campaign have already significantly increased FAB's grantmaking pool expanding grants for arts education, a new grant category and establishing an endowment at the Community Foundation of Broward.

"We are thrilled with the incredible support we've received over the years to cultivate the arts in Broward County; however, this year is a truly a stellar example of how our community and corporate supporters have united to make a difference," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "Together through memberships and our 'Be the Spark' campaign, we have raised $385,450; 38% more over last year and 114% more than just five years ago for a larger selection of diverse cultural grantees. These grants go a long way toward ushering in full-house and in-person performing and visual arts productions, exhibits and presentations."

This year's FAB's 2024 Visual and Performing Arts Grantees and award amounts were:

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood

$12,500

Art Prevails Project

$5,000

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

$11,000

ArtServe

$3,000

ArtsUnited

$5,000

Brazilian Voices

$7,500

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

$10,000

Broward County Film Society

$8,000

Dance NOW! Miami

$10,000

Embrace Music Foundation

$5,000

Fantasy Theatre Factory

$11,000

Florida Children's Theatre

$12,000

Florida Grand Opera

$12,500

Florida Singing Sons

$10,000

Florida Youth Orchestra

$10,000

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida

$9,000

Gold Coast Jazz Society

$7,500

Hued Songs

$11,000

Inside Out Theatre

$8,750

Jazz Education Community Coalition

$5,000

Master Chorale of South Florida

$10,000

Miami City Ballet

$11,000

New City Players

$11,000

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

$10,500

OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

$9,000

Plays Of Wilton

$5,200

Seraphic Fire

$8,000

Slow Burn Theatre Company

$12,500

South Florida Chamber Ensemble

$5,000

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble

$10,000

South Florida Symphony Orchestra

$8,500

Symphony of the Americas

$9,500

The Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre

$7,500

The Girl Choir of South Florida

$8,000

Thinking Cap Theatre

$8,000

Venetian Arts Society - GENVAS

$7,000

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include ArtsUnited's "Celebrating Diversity" featuring three concerts highlighting artists from the LGBTQ+ community, Dance NOW! Miami's "POP," a new choreographic work by Diego Salterini exploring allegories of coming of age, love, despair, joy for life, death and more, New City Players' play "1,000 Miles" by South Florida playwright Vanessa Garcia, South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks V Tchaikovsky | Bruch concert featuring soloist Huifang Chen, and Broward County Film Society's "Get In the Picture," an eclectic motion picture program that will engage and foster dialog among underserved members of the Broward community.

For the third year, FAB also awarded increased Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood

$7,500

Art Prevails Project

$10,000

Broward Center For the Performing Arts

$8,000

Fantasy Theatre Factory

$8,000

Florida Children's Theatre

$10,000

Gold Coast Jazz Society

$3,000

Master Chorale of South Florida

$5,000

Seraphic Fire

$7,500

South Florida Pride Youth Ensemble

$9,000

Young At Art

$3,000

Since its inception in 2003, FAB has awarded grants of over $4.5 million to small, mid-sized, and large professional performing and visual arts organizations. FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward these grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal, and South Florida PBS.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

Comedian Nikki Glaser Brings The Good Girl Tour To Kravis Center Photo
Comedian Nikki Glaser Brings 'The Good Girl Tour' To Kravis Center

Stand-up comedian, actress, podcast host, radio host and television host – Nikki Glaser does it all, and now she's taking her talents on the road with Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on June 10 at 7 p.m.

Free Melton Mustafa Jr. Concert Celebrates Black Music Month Photo
Free Melton Mustafa Jr. Concert Celebrates Black Music Month

Pompano Beach Arts will welcome back musician Melton Mustafa Jr. to the Ali Cultural Arts Center to celebrate Black Music Month. The grammy-nominated saxophone player will be performing with a group of outstanding musicians and will take audiences on a melodious journey through the history and impact of jazz.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Closes Out Palm Beach Dramaworks 2022-23 Season Photo
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Closes Out Palm Beach Dramaworks' 2022-23 Season

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog, which won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and, in 2018, was voted by The New York Times drama critics as the best play of the last 25 years, closes out Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2022-23 season. The play opens on May 26 (8pm) and runs through June 11, with specially priced previews on May 24 and 25. Belinda “Be” Boyd directs. 

SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION Comes to Miami in June Photo
SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION Comes to Miami in June

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County  present SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION, a celebration of Miami’s best emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) playwrights featuring eight refreshing and revealing ten-minute plays celebrating Miami’s homegrown talent.


More Hot Stories For You

Comedian Nikki Glaser Brings 'The Good Girl Tour' To Kravis CenterComedian Nikki Glaser Brings 'The Good Girl Tour' To Kravis Center
Free Melton Mustafa Jr. Concert Celebrates Black Music MonthFree Melton Mustafa Jr. Concert Celebrates Black Music Month
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Closes Out Palm Beach Dramaworks' 2022-23 SeasonTOPDOG/UNDERDOG Closes Out Palm Beach Dramaworks' 2022-23 Season
SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION Comes to Miami in JuneSUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION Comes to Miami in June

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Excellence
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock
The Off-Central (5/11-5/21)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topdog/Underdog
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki Glaser!
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens By Karen Zacarias
GableStage (6/10-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're the Top - The Song of Cole Porter
The Atrium (5/26-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You