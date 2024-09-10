Florida Grand Opera Launches The FGO Innovation Hub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, August 31, Florida Grand Opera (FGO) gathered friends and supporters in advance of the organization's highly anticipated 83rd season for an exclusive preview event that featured the unveiling of a groundbreaking new mixed martial arts opera, Triângulo. This thrilling new work, currently under development, fuses the intensity of mixed martial arts (MMA) with a dynamic original score inspired by musical influences from Brazil, the Caribbean, 1990s pop, and hip hop. The event was part of the newly established FGO Innovation Hub.

Attendees of the event—including business leaders, luxury brands and government officials—were treated to an immersive presentation that included musical performances and martial arts choreography, merging the visceral excitement of live sports with the beauty and power of opera. Conceived by Joe Specter, an accomplished arts executive, former opera singer, and martial arts practitioner, Triângulo showcases a diverse team of creators: Latin GRAMMY-nominated composer Martin Bejerano, Emmy Award-nominated librettist and director Crystal Manich, international dance and fight choreographer George Birkadze, legendary MMA coach and fight consultant Greg Jackson of Jackson Wink MMA, and multi-Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning orchestrator, arranger, and music director Alex Lacamoire consulting on orchestrations. Specter, Bejerano, and Lacamoire share deep Miami roots, having all attended New World School of the Arts together.

The preview was held at KO Zone Miami, a mixed martial arts gym, an unconventional yet fitting venue that perfectly complemented the unique fusion of art forms. The event was made possible through generous donations from PNC Bank, with food provided by Fogo de Chão, beverages by Bacardi, DJ by DAT Media Group and event planning by Le Blanc Events.

When Joe Specter first introduced the concept of Triângulo to Maria Todaro, General Director of FGO, she immediately embraced the idea as part of the newly established FGO Innovation Hub, given her personal connection to mixed martial arts and her Brazilian heritage. As a practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and a certified stage combat instructor, Todaro recognized this innovative project as a thrilling opportunity to explore new directions in opera. The collaboration is an example of FGO's commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing creative risk.

"Here at FGO, we pride ourselves in taking undiscovered gems and putting them in the spotlight," said Maria Todaro, General Director of FGO. "The FGO Innovation Hub does just that by creating a platform for innovators in the opera space and beyond to test their works, showcase their talent, and explore ways in which we can make opera more relevant to today’s audiences. FGO has a long history of doing such things; after all, we were the ones who brought Pavarotti to the US to make his debut. Now, we look forward to creating events and opportunities where works such as Triângulo can workshop and test new ideas and concepts with the diverse Miami audience."

Comments