Entr'Acte Theatrix' Offers A Halloween Treat With YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, Running October 21-30

Along with their commitment to provide opportunities for young and up and coming talent, Entr'Acte Theatrix has a longstanding tradition of giving back to their community.

They have often donated tickets and profits to local and national not-for-profit organizations, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Compass LGBTQ Community Center, Red Nose Day - Comic Relief, and earthquake victims in Haiti.

They are continuing this tradition in a different way with their upcoming production of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, which will open on October 21st, and run through October 30th at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton.

"We have set our ticket prices at $20 for this production," says Entr'Acte Theatrix producer and founder Vicki Halmos. "We believe this very low price for a fully produced musical comedy will encourage people who have been hesitant to venture back into a theatre until now will find this an incentive to do so. And that it will perhaps encourage those who have never seen live theatre to come to the Willow Theatre to see what it's all about!

"In addition, for this show we are holding an on-line auction to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts and offering a chance for an audience member to join the cast on stage in a scene during the show," she adds.

"We have a wonderfully talented cast, they're doing a marvelous job, and it's such a fun show," she continues, "And we want to share the fun with as many people as we can!"

A wickedly inspired re-imagining of the Frankenstein legend, Mel Brooks' comedy masterpiece follows bright young Dr. Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen!) as he attempts to complete his grandfather's masterwork and bring a corpse to life. Together with his oddly shaped and endearing helper Igor (that's Eye-gor), his curvaceous lab assistant Inga, and in spite of his incredibly self-involved madcap fiancé Elizabeth, Frankenstein succeeds in creating a monster - but not without scary and quite often hilarious complications

Tickets for Young Frankenstein - The Mel Brooks Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.sugarsandpark.org/young-frankenstein or by phone at 561-347-3948. Tickets are $20. Group rates (10 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $15.