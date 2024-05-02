Dance NOW! Miami Goes Pop For Program III This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance NOW! Miami will present its Program III, Friday, May 17, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater, and Saturday, May 18, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, both at 8 pm. The program will feature the world premiere of Diego Salterini's musical and dance journey Pop, a restaging by Daniel Lewis of his Open Book, and a revival of Hannah Baumgarten's Tethered.

Pop explores themes of love, despair and coming-of-age to an iconic score of 80s and 90s music hits, reimagined by long-time Dance NOW! Miami collaborator, composer Davidson Jaconello. “This new piece draws on my own memories of the two featured musical decades, and the arc of my own life,” said Dance NOW! Miami Co-Artistic Director Salterini. “I hope that it will evoke the audience's own experiences as well, through the universal language of dance.” Pop includes sets and lighting from Bruce F. Brown, and costumes by Haydee and Maria Morales.

Daniel Lewis is a dance legend and Miami icon, having first been the Limón Dance Company Artistic Director in New York City, and then becoming the Founding Director of the Dance Department at South Florida's New World School of the Arts. He will restage his modern dance piece Open Book, which premiered originally in 1981, on the Dance NOW! Miami company dancers. This autobiographical work, based on Lewis' own poem, “Life Is an Open Book,” features music from Gustav Mahler, Richard Wagner, and Gioachino Antonio Rossini.

Dance NOW! Miami Co-Artistic Director Baumgarten's contemporary ballet, Tethered, is a celebration of pure physicality and visceral movement, unpacking the ways in which we are all tied – tethered – to one another. It features four dancers and an original score by Davidson Jaconello and Felix Rosch, with sets and lighting from Bruce F. Brown, and costumes by Haydee and Maria Morales.

Tickets for Broward are $50 reserved seating, and $20 for students with valid ID, at box office only. For Aventura, tickets are $45 reserved seating, and $20 for students with valid ID, at box office only. Advance tickets and full information are available at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/pop. Both venues are fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent parking. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater is located at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL; the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is at 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura, FL. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.

Play Broadway Games