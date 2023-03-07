Cast Announced for Miami Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will present the Miami premiere of the Broadway musical Bright Star as the third show of its historic 35th anniversary season. The production will run for a limited time from March 29 to April 16 with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

The first Broadway musical from legendary actor, comedian, writer, producer and musician Steve Martin and award-winning singer-songwriter Edie Brickell (Edie Brickell & New Bohemians), Bright Star tells the inspiring tale of love and redemption, time-hopping between the 1920's and the 1940's, and set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

The musical is inspired Martin and Brickell's Grammy-winning collaboration on the 2013 bluegrass album "Love Has Come for You" and, in turn, the folk story of the Iron Mountain Baby. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies, and powerfully moving performances.

Bright Star stars Kimberly Doreen Burns as Alice Murphy, Teddy Warren as Billy Cane, Alex Jorth as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Jim Ballard as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Charity Van Tassel as Lucy Grant, Alexandra Van Hasselt as Margo Crawford, Paulette Oliva as Mama Murphy, Peter McClung as Daddy Murphy, Barry Tarallo as Daddy Cane, and Conor Walton as Daryl Ames. The show also features ensemble members Margaret Dudasik, Sofi Duemichen, Brent Kuenning, Hugo E. Moreno, Sam Sherwood, Alexander Blanco, Keeley Anne McCormick, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Paul Tuaty.

The show is directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, featuring choreography by Sarah Crane (an alumna of the Actors' Playhouse Theatre Conservatory Program), and musical direction by Eric Alsford. The creative team is led by Gene Seyffer (Technical Direction), Carlos Correa (Production Manager), Brandon Newton (Scenic Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Shaun Mitchell (Sound Design) and Jodi Dellaventura (Set Dressings & Properties Design).

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $125. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, April 16. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Keep up with all updates about Bright Star and join the conversation by following Actors' Playhouse on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre, YouTube @actorsplayhousecg and Twitter @apmiracle. #BrightStarMIA