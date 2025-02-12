Caribbean Diaspora Leaders To Inspire Change At Disruptive Leadership Conference In Miami

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Disruptive Leadership Conference 2024 will take place from March 12 -14, 2025, at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center in Miami, Florida. Under the theme "The Future of Leadership: Opportunities | Risks | Rewards," the event will bring together leaders from the Caribbean diaspora who are making significant strides across various industries.

Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson, a well-known media personality and advocate for innovative leadership, will host this year's conference. Her dynamic approach aims to inspire attendees to cultivate their leadership potential while addressing the evolving challenges faced in various industries.

The conference features a distinguished lineup of speakers from the Caribbean and Caribbean American communities. These include Rochelle Cameron, founder of Prescient Consulting Services Limited and an international speaker; David Mullings, founder and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, who is dedicated to creating economic opportunities in the Caribbean; Jeanne Aguet, founder of Loving Is Key, which promotes self-love and community empowerment; Marlon Hill, partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, specializing in corporate law and social entrepreneurship; Monique Russell, CEO of Clear Communication Solutions, who focuses on enhancing communication strategies; Julie Turney, founder of HR@Heart Consulting Inc., advocating for mental health in the workplace; Christopher Lee, a consultant specializing in cross-cultural communications and business development; Dr. Nicole Grimes, an award-winning education consultant and founder of the Carib Biz Network; Natalie Bennett, former Google Senior Product Manager who now leads Thrive Mindset LLC, focusing on STEM diversity and personal development; Naomi Garrick, CEO of Garrick Communications Ltd., specializing in personal branding and PR; Ryan Utsman, VP at UFC Gym, emphasizing passion and purpose in leadership; Sky Jarrett; and Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, both of whom have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Judy McCutcheon, CEO of Go Blue Consulting, noted: "This conference serves as a platform to celebrate and amplify the remarkable achievements of Caribbean diaspora leaders. By fostering open dialogue and collaboration, we aim to inspire innovative solutions to the unique challenges faced by our communities."

The Disruptive Leadership Conference will offer engaging workshops and networking opportunities, providing actionable strategies for today's leaders.

