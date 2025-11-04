CHROMA 2025 Ignites Miami Art Week With Live Art, Rhythm, and Vital Impulses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Miami anticipates the arrival of Art Basel Miami Beach, Lucid Design District will launch CHROMA 2025: Vital Impulses in Contemporary Art with an immersive, color-driven opening reception on Wednesday, December 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Guests will enjoy light bites, wine, and a vibrant evening featuring live painting by Kevin M. Fletcher and a percussion performance by Dholi Ram, whose high-energy rhythms will transform Lucid's main gallery into a multisensory experience.

The event is FREE with RSVP via Eventbrite and open to all.

Kevin M. Fletcher: The Lunar Dream and the Art of Connection

Participating artist Kevin M. Fletcher debuts The Lunar Dream, a new portrait series exploring perception, rhythm, and emotional presence through the phases of the moon. His layered technique and geometric composition invite viewers to reflect on identity and transformation. During the reception, Fletcher will complete the final work in the series-painting live in Lucid's main atrium.

Interactive Participation: Select guests will be invited to add subtle marks to the background layer of the painting-becoming part of the work itself in a guided and respectful way. This will offer a personal photo opportunity for visitors to pose with the canvas, feel engaged with the art experience, and foster a connection with both the art and the gallery.

"My paintings evolve through participation and perception," says Fletcher. "When viewers contribute, even with a single brushstroke, the work becomes a living reflection of connection."

Global Rhythm by Dholi Ram

Internationally recognized performer Dholi Ram will bring his high-energy fusion of DJing and live percussion to the opening. Known for blending global rhythms with contemporary electronic beats, Dholi transforms every event into a dynamic, multisensory experience. His seamless mix of drum patterns, digital sound, and crowd engagement bridges cultures and tempos-echoing CHROMA's theme of vitality and instinctual artistic impulse.

An Accessible Art Experience in the Design District

Throughout the reception, visitors can explore Lucid's eight solo-curio spaces, meet many of the 22 participating artists, and engage with curator Graciela Montich and gallery owner Payal Tak, both exhibiting their own works.

Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, Lucid provides a convenient and visually striking destination during Miami Art Week-just steps from Museum Garage and within walking distance of major art and design venues.

"CHROMA is more than an exhibition-it's a movement of artists supporting artists," says Payal Tak, owner of Lucid Design District and participating artist. "Our goal has always been to create a space that feels inclusive and inspiring, where people can connect through the universal language of art. Every year we see new faces, new ideas, and a renewed sense of community that keeps CHROMA alive."

To continue the excitement of Miami Art Week, Lucid will host a VIP event on December 5-details to be announced.

