CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens Slow Burn Theatre Company Season At Broward Center

Performances run October 11 – 26.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens Slow Burn Theatre Company Season At Broward Center Image
Based on the hit DreamWorks Motion Picture, “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical” opens theSlow Burn Theatre Company 2025/2026 season, October 11 – 26 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, with an open-captioned performance on Sunday, October 19 at 2 p.m.

Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical” is a high-flying, jazz-infused spectacle based on the unbelievable true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a teenage con artist who poses as a pilot, doctor and lawyer while evading the FBI and agent Carl Hanratty as he pursues his dreams of fame and fortune. 

With a book by Terrence McNally and a swinging score by “Hairspray’s” Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this show by a Tony Award-winning dream team is a dazzling cat-and-mouse chase told with heart and humor in the style of “Ocean’s Eleven” meets “Chicago,” with Broadway flair.

Leading the talented cast are Jarod Bakum* as Frank Abagnale, Jr. and Ben Sandomir* as Carl Hanratty. They are supported by Matthew Korinko* (Frank Abagnale, Sr.), Jeanine Levy* (Paula Abagnale), Lauren Barkman (Brenda Strong), Michael Cartwright (Roger Strong), Britte Steele (Carol Strong) and Tanner Fults (Agent Branton).

They are joined by a talented ensemble comprised of Aaron Atkinson, Alexander Blanco, Kalista Curbelo, Madeline Dunn, Steven Ross Dybash, Eli Flynn, Amanda Lopez, Michael Materdomini, Kristi Rose Mills, Taylor Hilt Mitchell*, Cat Pagano*, Cameron Scott, Mikayla Queeley, Allyson Rosenblum, Izaiah Scott, Kimberly Sessions, Ashley Valent and Alexandra Van Hasselt.

Director Patrick Fitzwater leads a creative team featuring Paul Tine (music direction), Cat Pagano (choreography), Nikolas Serrano (scenic design), Eric Norbury (lighting), Rick Peña (costumes), Timothy Dickey (technical direction), Amy Rauchwerger* (production stage manager) and Jolie Rubinchik* (sssistant stage manager).

The 2025/2026 Slow Burn season continues with “Disney’s Frozen,” December 13 – January 4; “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical” February 14 - March 1; “Hairspray” April 11 – 26; and “Alanis Morisette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” June 13 – 28.



