Boca Raton Historical Society Seeks Nominations For 27th Annual Walk Of Recognition

The Walk of Recognition is a permanent memorial to individuals whose public service contributions have helped build the City.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Now in its 27th year, the Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is seeking nominations for this year's Walk of Recognition, a permanent memorial to individuals whose public service contributions have helped build the City.

The award is in recognition of those individuals who have served for the interest of the community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton. The award also recognizes individuals who are deceased as well as local institutions who are committed to contributing to building a more vibrant Boca Raton. 

Last year's Walk of Recognition inductees were Steven Abrams, former Mayor of both Boca Raton and Palm Beach County; philanthropists Arline & John McNally; and community garden activist Lynn Russell. In addition, a special Historic Preservation Award was presented to The Addison, which was designed by famed architect Addison Mizner in 1926.

The Walk of Recognition is located in the Mizner Plaza at Royal Palm Place; each inductee has a granite star on the Walk and a summary description inside the monument. This prestigious award is sponsored by Marta and Jim Batmasian.

The nomination application for Walk of Recognition 2023 can be found at bocahistory.org or calling (561) 395-6766 ext. 100.  The deadline for submissions is September 1.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.




