Ballet Palm Beach Provides Free Tickets To THE NUTCRACKER To Local Nonprofits

Ballet Palm Beach is making the holiday season brighter and merrier for 500 children and families served by local non-profits and programs.

The Ballet is distributing free tickets to The Nutcracker at the Kravis Center this upcoming weekend to Community Partners, El Sol, For the Children, Inc., the Guatemalan-Maya Center, Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, Little Smiles, Milagro Center, Place of Hope, Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., The Lords Place, Vita Nova, Inc., and the West Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department.

"Community outreach is a core value of Ballet Palm Beach," says Colleen Smith, Executive and Artistic Director. "We are incredibly proud to make it possible for children and families who would otherwise be unable to afford it, to attend this magical holiday tradition.

The Nutcracker will once again be performed in the grand 2,195-seat Dreyfoos Hall on Saturday, and Sunday, December 4 and 5, 2021. With its superior acoustics and magnificent aesthetics, this venue ensures an unforgettable experience for every guest. The Nutcracker is the coming-of-age story of Marie who receives a mysterious gift on Christmas Eve. Adventures ensue as Tchaikovsky's score draws Marie into a terrifying battle with the Mouse King, through a mystical snowstorm, and to the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition for all ages, delighting both the young and the young-at-heart.

Tickets at www.balletpalmbeach.org or call the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471.