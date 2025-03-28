BEETLEJUICE National Tour is Coming to the Arsht in April

2025 has kicked off on a high note for Vancouver's theatre scene. Among the many shows debuting this month is one that perfectly captures the essence of chaos, featuring a quirky plot, catchy songs, and eccentric characters. BEETLEJUICE The Musical made its debut in Vancouver, BC on January 21 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Running until January 26, the show based off of the 1988 Beetlejuice film by Tim Burton, brings audiences into a new era of musical theatre.